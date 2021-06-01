News & Politics

“Annoying Things Are Back!” Alert: DC Parking Enforcement Resumes Today

It had been suspended during lockdown. Luckily, there's an amnesty program for outstanding tickets.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Flickr user Mr. T in DC.

After more than a year of relaxed parking restrictions, the District of Columbia will resume enforcing all parking regulations today. That means you can’t get away with staying an extra 30 minutes after the parking meter has expired. Also, all DC driver licenses and ID cards will need to be renewed by July 1, if they expired during the pandemic.

Ticketing was suspended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic because of low traffic and to protect public works employees, but the District had restarted parking enforcement in school and loading zones in March. However, there is some good news for folks who have outstanding tickets or keep forgetting that parking enforcement is now a thing again. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a ticket amnesty program that will run from June 1 to September 30. This program is available for those who have received tickets for parking, photo enforcement, and minor moving violations before September 31, 2021. You still have to pay the original ticket amount, but all penalties will be waived.

 

 

