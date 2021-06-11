Photograph by Samira Sabulis.

Sex in Washington: How We Did It During the Pandemic, and Where We’re Headed

It’s been a loooong year. But sometimes, somehow, we found ways to get it on. And it’s only going to get better.

Written by
,
,
and
| Published on
Contents
  1. Everything We Learned About Sex and Intimacy During Covid
  2. Real Covid Sex Stories: Secret Pod Hookups, Illegal Swinger Parties, Lunchtime Sex, and More
  3. Six Pandemic Sex Lives, in Six Stunning Photos
  4. Two DC-Area Sex Shop Owners Are Dishing on What They Saw During the Pandemic
  5. Which Sex Toys Sold Best During the Pandemic?
  6. Meet the DC Entrepreneur Who Launched an App for Queer Naked Dance Parties
  7. Our Pandemic Sex Poll: 700+ Washingtonians Tell All
  8. I Became an OnlyFans Stripper During Covid, and It Did Amazing Things for My Self-Esteem
  9. The 7 Stages of Coupled Covid Sex

 

This cover story appears in the June 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Ellen O'Brien
Ellen O'Brien

