25 Best CBD Oils for Dogs (Lab-Tested)

As a dog owner, you want the best for your furry companion. Whether your dog has arthritis, separation anxiety, or mobility issues, CBD oil may be able to ease these conditions so that your pet can live happier and healthier.

It comes as no surprise that the CBD pet product industry is booming. With hundreds of CBD products on the market for humans, it was only a matter of time before manufacturers formulated pet-safe items as well.

A quick search will provide you pages worth of pet-friendly CBD products. But if you’re looking to give your dog quick relief that lasts for hours, CBD oil from a trusted brand is exactly what you both need. Knowing that your dog feels his best inside and out is life-changing for any pet owner!

Keep reading to learn about the 25 best CBD oils for dogs. All of these products are lab tested for quality, potency, and efficacy. This means that you can give these CBD oils to your furry family member with complete confidence.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms offers two CBD oils that will get your dog’s mouth drooling and tail wagging. The oil is available in two delicious flavors, including Salmon and Chicken. These flavors should blend into your pet’s food flawlessly!



Verma Farms furry friend CBD oil is available in 150 mg or 300 mg strengths. Each bottle is made with Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil, along with other quality ingredients such as probiotics, vitamin D3, and vitamin E.

2. Penguin

Penguin offers high quality CBD that’s made with Oregon grown hemp. Each batch contains broad spectrum extract that is THC-free. Instead, this extract includes terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids that work together to ease your dog’s mind and body.

For pets, we recommend the natural flavored Penguin CBD oil which doesn’t contain any flavorings that your dog may not like. We also recommend one of the lower strengths, either 250 mg, 600 mg, or 1000 mg.

3. EVN CBD

EVN CBD’s tincture is vegan, contains 0 THC, is non-GMO, and uses organically sourced hemp. Each bottle contains 500 mg or 1000 mg of broad spectrum CBD extract, which means your pooch will benefit from all of the plant compounds, including terpenes, flavonoids, and other minor cannabinoids.

EVN CBD oil is made with MCT (coconut) oil, which is easily digested by dogs and other pets. We recommend the natural flavor CBD oil, as we don’t think most dogs would enjoy the alternative (mint!).



4. Joy Organics

Joy Organics recently released their USDA organic premium CBD pet tincture made for dogs and cats! This CBD oil is pure and simple. The formula contains just two ingredients, CBD extract and organic olive oil. Broad spectrum CBD extract contains powerful terpenes and cannabinoids that will support your dog’s health and well being.



While this tincture isn’t flavored, the natural flavor is subtle and can be easily added to your dog’s food. You can also try administering it directly into your pet’s mouth.



5. PureKana

What dog doesn’t love bacon? Even the pickiest pet is sure to drool over this CBD oil. PureKana offers 250 mg and 500 mg CBD oil for your furry friend. This pet-friendly CBD oil is made in a certified GMP facility, is organic, and is made in the USA.



These premium CBD drops are made with full spectrum hemp oil, hemp seed oil, and natural bacon flavor. With 500 mg of total hemp content in each bottle, your dog will feel better than ever!



6. Holistapet

Holistapet’s CBD oil is made with full spectrum CBD that can be easily dropped into your dog’s mouth or added to their food. This tincture is specifically formulated for pets, and contains no THC. Instead, Holistapet has crafted this product with 100% natural ingredients, including organic superfoods such as hempseed oil.

This pet CBD is available in five different strengths, which are based on the weight of your pet. Holistapet even provides a weight chart for each strength so that you can buy the right dosage for your dog.



7. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals’ CBD Pet Oil is made with organic whole-plant extract that includes terpenes, cannabinoids, and other health-promoting compounds. What’s unique about this brand of pet CBD oil is that it’s made with proprietary plants that contain high levels of CBD and secondary cannabinoids.

Whether you have a small or large dog, NuLeaf Naturals’ pet oil is a suitable option. This CBD oil is available in three different strengths, including 300 mg, 900 mg, and 1800 mg.



8. Medterra

Medterra’s CBD pet tinctures were formulated with your furry friend’s needs in mind. These tinctures are made with CBD, organic MCT oil, and natural flavoring to keep your pet feeling his best. With 99.6% pure CBD, you can use this product with total peace of mind.

Medterra’s pet tinctures are available in three different flavors, including chicken, beef, and unflavored. These oils can also be purchased in several strengths, including 150 mg, 300 mg, and 750 mg bottles.



9. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is one of the top brands in the CBD industry. The manufacturer has recently added to its line of pet products, including a full spectrum hemp extract tincture. These drops are available in both unflavored and chicken flavors, with each serving offering 17 mg of CBD.

Not only does Charlotte’s Web test their products, they’re tested more than 20 times to ensure quality, potency, and efficacy. With no chemicals, pesticides, or GMOs, you can protect your dog’s health with a wholesome product.

10. Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp offers products that keep you and your family safe and comfortable. The brand’s clean, organic CBD oil is designed for dogs and cats. Each batch is crafted with certified organic hemp that’s grown in Kentucky. It features their signature vegan corn dog flavoring.



Cornbread Hemp’s pet tincture provides 17 mg of full spectrum CBD per serving. Despite having all of the natural plant compounds, this tincture has an amazing flavor profile that your dog is sure to love.



11. Relievet

Relievet makes premium CBD oil using the finest Colorado grown hemp. Your dog deserves the best, highest quality supplements to keep him feeling his best! Relievet CBD oils are 100% natural and contain natural terpenes and fatty acids, but no traces of THC.

Relievet CBD oil for dogs is available in four different strengths. Be sure to order based on your dog’s weight to ensure he gets the full effects of the broad spectrum CBD oil.



12. CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman offers USA-made canine CBD hemp that promotes wellness and well-being in every stage of your dog’s life. This tincture is made with CBD and terpene rich industrial hemp oil, as well as natural flavoring.

The beef and cheese flavor is sure to quickly become your dog’s favorite treatment. When ordering, pet owners can choose between no or 0.3% THC content, depending on your dog’s needs.



13. Honest Paws

Does your pet have a hard time relaxing? Or maybe he suffers from separation anxiety? Whatever the case may be, Calming CBD Oil from Honest Paws is sure to help. This tincture promotes relaxation and contains organic, full spectrum hemp oil. It’s also formulated with CBD and chamomile.

Honest Paws’ CBD oil for dogs is non-GMO, soy-free, corn-free, and contains no contaminants. This means that this tincture is suitable for most dogs, including those with food allergies.

14. Austin and Kat

CBD oil from Austin and Kat is designed to give your dog the best life possible. This tincture is made with premium NASC certified US-grown hemp extract, along with other plant-based oils. It even contains salmon oil, which not only gives the product a great flavor, but supports bone and joint health as well as a shiny coat!

As if these ingredients weren’t enough, this CBD oil for dogs also contains CoQ10 and Black Pepper Fruit. CoQ10 promotes cardiovascular and nervous system health while Black Pepper Fruit increases CBD absorption.



15. Green Roads

Return the love that your dog gives you with CBD oil from Green Roads. These tinctures contain broad spectrum CBD (less than 0.01% THC), along with MCT oil to support calmness, relaxation, and well-being. Green Roads CBD oil for dogs is gluten-free, vegan friendly, and contains no artificial sugar, flavors, or coloring.

Green Roads offers tinctures that are formulated for small, medium, and large dogs. The size of your dog will determine the CBD strength. For instance, the large dog tincture contains 20 mg/mL while the small dog tincture only contains 2 mg.



16. Paw CBD

Paw CBD offers CBD oil for dogs that offers the wholesome benefits of premium CBD. These hemp derived tinctures are made with broad spectrum CBD extract, which includes CBG, CBN, and other compounds that may support pet health and wellness by promoting calmness.

While Paw CBD tinctures are available in a natural flavor, we highly recommend the peanut butter, especially if your dog is a PB fan. CBD oil is available in five strengths, including 150 mg, 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg.



17. CBDfx

CBDfx’s CBD for pets are made with simple, natural, non-toxic ingredients. The brand’s CBD oils are available in many strengths, ensuring there’s a perfect option for your furry friend. These tinctures are vegan and are made with non-GMO hemp. Each batch is finished with a splash of all-natural bacon flavor that your dog is sure to love.

CBDfx offers four different CBD oils for pets, which are formulated based on the size of your dog. There is a tincture made for small, medium, and large breeds, as well as one that offers an extra strength dosage of CBD.



18. PETLY cbd

PETLY cbd offers hemp CBD oil for small, medium, and large dogs. These tinctures combine broad spectrum hemp extract and MCT coconut oil to keep your dog feeling and acting his best. PETLY cbd pet oils are made with organically grown hemp, contain no THC, and are gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan.

The best part? PETLY cbd tinctures are veterinarian approved!



19. Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals offers a full line of pet CBD tinctures, including a calming formula as well as one meant for pets with sensitivities. The Calming Pet CBD tincture is available in natural and wild salmon flavors and is made with high quality full spectrum CBD. The wild salmon flavor is loaded with health-boosting omega 3s from wild salmon and pollock oil.

Lazarus Naturals’ pet tinctures are available in 300 mg, 1200 mg, and 2400 mg strengths.



20. CBD Dog Health

CBD Dog Health offers three different tinctures that are specifically formulated for dogs. These tinctures are designed for calm, healing, or easing aches and pains from allergies and/or arthritis. All of these tinctures are 100% natural, plant-based, and veterinarian approved.



With full spectrum CBD oil, your dog gets the full benefits of CBD, terpenes, fatty acids, and other cannabinoids. So whether your dog has thunder anxiety or is experiencing mobility issues, CBD Dog Health has a tincture for your furry family member.



21. The Anxious Pet

The Anxious Pet offers products that will have your dog worrying less and wagging more. Their organic hemp oil with CBD is formulated to promote calm by easing anxiety and stress. The Anxious Pet tinctures also support brain function and immune health, and may even help with seasonal allergies.

Each bottle contains full spectrum CBD oil and organic coconut oil. There are no added ingredients or fillers. The Anxious Pet shows that simple formulas are often the most ideal.



22. Populum

Populum’s Zen Pets Calming Hemp Oil is human-grade pet CBD oil that calms your pet while also supporting healthy joints and hips. This tincture can be given to dogs that weigh 25-150+ pounds, so it’s sure to work for any breed, no matter the size.

Zen Pets Calming Hemp Oil is made with full spectrum CBD, which contains terpenes and many other cannabinoids. Together, these compounds support a healthier, happier dog.



23. CBDistillery

CBDistillery’s pet tincture was developed with man’s best friend in mind. This tincture is made with cold-pressed hemp seed oil as well as full spectrum CBD. CBD extract is sourced from non-GMO industrial hemp that’s grown throughout the USA using natural farming practices.

This pet CBD oil is available in 5 mg and 20 mg strengths and is unflavored. A few drops in your dog’s meals at least twice a day should produce noticeable differences.



24. Four Leaf Rover

Four Leaf Rover is made with full spectrum CBD oil that’s uniquely formulated to support your furry companion. Each serving offers a wide range of health boosting cannabinoids, along with terpenes and fatty acids. Dogs Naturally use USA grown hemp, and all pet tinctures are manufactured in the USA.

This tincture is also made with human grade MCT oil, which gives the oil a subtle coconut flavor and also helps with digestion. Four Leaf Rover is available in four potencies, including 125 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1000 mg.



25. Cannanine

Cannanine offers premium CBD tinctures made with full spectrum extract. This product offers unparalleled botanical support for your dog’s health and wellness. Cannanine products are THC-free, non-GMO, and are made with human grade ingredients.

Cannanine’s pet tinctures can help ease many common problems, including allergies, anxiety, and mobility issues. Tinctures are available in 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1000 mg strengths.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil can be life changing, especially for your furry friend. If your dog has achy joints, anxiety, or if you simply want to add a healthy product to your dog’s regimen, we’ve got you covered! Our top 25 CBD oils for dogs are safe, high quality, and may be able to boost your dog’s health and happiness.

Medical Disclaimer

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that we inform you that the efficacy of CBD oil products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research as a treatment for any medical condition. The information in this document is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.