10 Best CBD Oils for Dogs with Arthritis

Arthritis is a condition that’s commonly diagnosed in humans, but it’s one that can impact dogs as well. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, one in five adult dogs in the U.S. is affected by arthritis. While all dogs can suffer from the condition, it’s most common in larger, older, and working dogs. Arthritis is also more commonly diagnosed in overweight dogs.

This condition is caused by a decline in cartilage, which protects the bones. As the joints lose their cushion, there is increased friction between the bones. This causes pain, inflammation, and decreased mobility.

The good news is that an arthritis diagnosis for your dog doesn’t have to mean that his remaining years will be marked by pain and mobility issues. Early research has shown that CBD could be an effective all natural treatment for arthritis. Studies have shown that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, which can greatly benefit dogs with arthritis.

In this guide, we’ll discuss the benefits of CBD for dogs who have been diagnosed with arthritis, as well as the top 10 CBD oils that we recommend trying.

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid that is found in the hemp and cannabis plants. Over the last few years, the popularity of CBD products has grown exponentially. Because demand continues to grow, it’s no surprise that many of the top names in the industry now offer CBD products formulated for pets.

It’s important to note that CBD is much different than THC. CBD oil won’t cause your dog to get high or feel altered in any way. Instead, CBD has calming and relaxing properties, and has also shown to be able to minimize anxiety, seizures, inflammation, and even chronic pain.

You may find that some CBD pet oils do contain THC. Tinctures made with full spectrum CBD oil contain no more than 0.3% THC. This is a trace amount that won’t have a noticeable or harmful impact on your dog.

How CBD Can Benefit Dogs

As a pet owner, there’s nothing worse than watching your furry friend suffer with pain and mobility issues. Though dogs react differently to pain, and many tend to naturally hide it, it’s important to provide relief for your dog so that he can live a pain-free life.

While there are many treatment options for pain and inflammation, CBD is one of the few that uses all natural ingredients. According to scientific research, CBD oil has the potential to reduce inflammation and ease pain. Though there is still a lot to learn about CBD and its effects on dogs, early evidence is extremely positive.

Because arthritis causes inflammation and chronic pain, CBD could offer your dog some much needed relief. There are hundreds of CBD pet products on the market, including CBD oil that can be administered orally or added to your dog’s food.

If you’re interested in trying CBD to minimize the side effects of your dog’s arthritis, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to learn about our top 10 picks for CBD oil for dogs that have arthritis.

Top CBD Oils for Dogs with Arthritis



1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms is another top name in the CBD industry. Though best known for their gummies, this brand has crafted all sorts of CBD products that are designed to promote health and wellness. Verma Farms offers a full line of CBD products for furry friends, including tinctures.

CBD oils are available in 150 mg and 300 mg. If you have a small or medium sized dog, choose the 150 mg. For larger dogs, the 300 mg CBD oil is ideal. Verma Farms pet tinctures are available in two drool-worthy flavors: Salmon and Chicken.

Verma Farms tinctures are made with broad spectrum hemp extract, coconut (MCT) oil, as well as salmon oil.



2. Penguin

Penguin is one of the top brands in the CBD industry. Their CBD oil is made from non-GMO hemp that’s grown in Oregon. Each batch is made with refined broad-spectrum extract which contains no THC, so you can give it to your dog without any worries!

Penguin CBD oil can be purchased in various strengths, including 250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, 2500 mg, and 5000 mg. The strength you choose dictates the amount per serving. For instance, the 250 mg CBD oil contains 8.3 mg per serving.

While Penguin offers tinctures in many different flavors, it’s best to stick with the natural flavor.



3. EVN CBD

EVN CBD’s natural CBD tincture is not only for humans, it’s good enough for pets too! Tinctures are made with high quality broad spectrum CBD that is sourced from the finest organic hemp farms throughout the United States.

This CBD oil contains 0 THC, is non-GMO, and it’s even vegan! Each batch is lab tested to ensure quality, potency, and purity.

If you’re interested in other CBD pet products, EVN CBD also offers dog treats that your pet is sure to love.



4. Honest Paws

Honest Paws offers a high quality CBD oil for dogs that is designed to promote calmness. The tincture is made with U.S. grown, organic-full spectrum hemp as well as chamomile oil. Honest Paws products are tested by a third party lab to ensure quality and purity.

What’s great about this product is that it’s made with only the highest quality ingredients. Honest Paws doesn’t use corn, soy, GMOs, or other compounds that may be harmful to your dog. You can give this CBD oil to your furry friend with total confidence.

Honest Paws Calm Tincture offers a 30-day money back guarantee. So if it doesn’t give your dog the relief you expect, you can return it and get your money back.

5. Holistapet

Holistapet offers a full spectrum CBD tincture that is specifically formulated for pets. While this oil contains all of the natural plant compounds found in hemp, it contains no THC, which means it has no psychoactive properties.

Made with all natural ingredients, Holistapet is gluten-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO. Holistapet CBD oil also contains no preservatives or additives. The tincture is available in several strengths, including:

150 mg (for pets under 20lbs)

300 mg (for pets 20-60lbs)

600 mg (for pets 60-100lbs)

1200 mg (for pets 100-160lbs)

3000 mg (for pets over 160lbs)



6. cbdMD

Does your dog love peanut butter? If so, CBD oil from cbdMD is sure to leave your dog pleasantly surprised! cbdMD pet tinctures are made with carefully crafted broad spectrum CBD oil that’s extracted from USA-grown hemp

With high quality cannabinoids and terpenes, you can ensure that your dog’s arthritis symptoms will greatly improve. Pet CBD oil from cbdMD is THC-free, gluten-free, and vegan. It’s also available in five concentrations.

Aside from supporting physical comfort, pet CBD oil promotes a sense of calm, manages daily stress, and complements your dog’s wellness routine.



7. Innovet

Innovet PurCBD+ is made with full spectrum golden hemp oil that is uniquely formulated for dogs and other pets. This tincture was inspired by two adorable dogs named Gordo and Maximus. PurCBD+ is MCT free, 100% organic, and is tested by an independent third party lab.

Innovet’s CBD tincture for dogs is designed to offer hip and joint support. The CBD oil is sonicated with ultrasound, which increases bioavailability. This means your dog will feel the benefits rather quickly.

Aside from hip and joint support, this CBD tincture from Innovet can also promote internal balance, ensuring your dog is happy and healthy.



8. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals’ Pet CBD is made with high quality full spectrum CBD oil that will help your furry friend feel his or her best. Whole-plant extract offers the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that will benefit your pet’s health and wellness.

What’s unique about NuLeaf Naturals CB is that the company uses proprietary genetics to create whole plant CBD extract that contains high levels of CBD and other secondary cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, and others.

Pet CBD is available in three doses, including 300 mg, 900 mg, and 1800 mg. For most dogs, the 300 mg or 900 mg bottle should be sufficient.



9. Green Roads

Green Roads offers premium CBD drops that are suitable for dogs of all shapes and sizes. All tinctures are dairy-free, corn-free, and soy-free. Green Roads also formulates it’s pet tinctures with broad spectrum CBD, as well as an MCT oil base that is easy to digest.

All CBD is extracted from American-farmed hemp and the resulting product contains no gluten, artificial colors, or artificial flavors. The accurate measuring system makes it easy to give your dog an appropriate dose.

Green Roads pet CBD drops are available in three different sizes, 2 mg for small dogs, 7 mg for medium dogs, and 20 mg for large dogs.



10. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web has formulated a high quality tincture that’s designed just for dogs. This CBD contains whole plant hemp extract, which includes the full spectrum of hemp-derived cannabinoids. All CBD extract is extracted from USA grown hemp, and each product batch is quality tested over 20 times.

It’s available in an unflavored and chicken-flavored option, so even the pickiest dog palate is sure to enjoy it. We definitely recommend the chicken flavor!

This tincture is available in 30 mL and 100 mL sizes. Each serving contains 17 mg of CBD, which can be increased or decreased depending on the size of your pet. For best results, Charlotte’s Web CBD pet tincture should be given twice daily.

How to Give CBD Oil to Your Dog

After choosing a CBD oil that’s best for your dog, the next step is figuring out how to administer it! While it may seem like a daunting task, giving your dog CBD oil is much simpler than you may think.

There are several ways that you can give your dog a CBD tincture. If you have a patient (and willing!) dog, you can give CBD oil sublingually. This means that the oil must be placed under the tongue, or it can be squirted directly towards the back of your dog’s mouth.

If your dog isn’t a fan of oral administration, the next best option is to put a few drops in his food. This is a hassle-free way to ensure your dog gets his daily dose of CBD. We recommend using a flavored CBD oil, such as chicken or salmon, if you choose this method.

A final option is to cover your dog’s favorite treat in CBD oil. This is a great option if your dog is treat-driven and won’t think twice about eating his favorite snack.

Dosing Information

There’s no set veterinary standards for how much CBD you should give your dog. The best option is to start with a low dose and increase it slowly until you see results. You’ll know that your dog is feeling better when his mobility improves and pain levels decrease.

Start off by giving your pet .5 to 2 mg of CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight. Make note of how your dog reacts at each dose. Pay close attention to any symptoms that appear to be diminishing. Maybe your dog is walking less gingerly or maybe he’s moving more than usual.

All of these are good signs that the CBD oil is having an effect!

Final Thoughts

Seeing your dog suffer from a condition like arthritis is hard. But you don’t have to feel helpless in improving the quality of your dog’s life. CBD oil is an all natural option that may prove to be very beneficial for dogs who suffer from arthritis or any other health issue that causes pain, inflammation, and mobility issues.

To get the best results, ensure that you buy a high quality CBD oil. With so many CBD pet products on the market, it can be hard to know which products are worthwhile. By purchasing one of the pet tinctures from our list, you can buy with complete confidence.

Medical Disclaimer

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that we inform you that the efficacy of CBD oil products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research as a treatment for any medical condition. The information in this document is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.