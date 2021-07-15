Citi Open Moves to Full Capacity as Rafael Nadal Makes DC Debut

MDE Sports announced today that DC’s Citi Open will return to full-capacity for the tournament. Held in Rock Creek Park from August 2 through 8, the competition will feature tennis champ Rafael Nadal in his Washington debut.

The Open was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was originally capped at 50 percent capacity this year in accordance with National Park Service guidelines. Working with NPS and DC officials, tournament organizers were able to come to an agreement to lift the cap in recent days.

Over 6,800 fans on the ticket waiting list may be in luck, thanks to the change. Interest in the tournament exploded after Nadal was announced as a competitor, and tickets initially sold out within a few days when the venue was limited to 50-percent capacity. Even with full capacity, tickets will still be hard to get, as Citi Open is only allowed to permit roughly 7,500 people per day.

Fans can join the waitlist for full-tournament tickets by emailing tickets@MDEtennis.com, calling (202) 721-9500, or visiting the website. Limited single-session tickets will be available to the general public on Etix.com beginning some time next week.

