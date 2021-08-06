Step aside, Kim Kardashian—the Internet has already been broken today, thanks to Joe Biden’s tan suit.
The summery press conference attire instantly sparked comparisons to Barack Obama’s biggest scandal in office. A refresher on Suitgate 2014: Obama wore a tan suit during a news event, prompting politicians and pundits to melt down over the crime of *checks notes* wearing a tan suit (simpler times, indeed).
Naturally, the return of the tan suit set Twitter ablaze. Social media users discussed the referential attire—could it be a coded, belated birthday gift to the 44th President? Some imagined Biden was using his outfit to troll the tan suit haters. But mostly, Twitter users bemoaned another sartorial brouhaha. Here’s what they had to say about Tan Suit, the Sequel:
Horse: Twitter during tan suit
Rider: Me during tan suit. pic.twitter.com/8TYzRvo6dy
— Tyler Weyant (@tweyant) August 6, 2021
It is August 6, 2021, and we are talking about the president wearing a tan suit. It is August 28, 2014, and we are talking about the pre pic.twitter.com/7dVhCohbNh
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 6, 2021
Honestly, if @BarackObama doesn’t tweet “Nice suit” with a picture of Biden in a tan suit, I’ll lose all faith in whoever’s running his accounts.
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 6, 2021
It's one tan suit that they all share. pic.twitter.com/qxCfYJoyf8
— Levi Fishman (@levifishman) August 6, 2021
The Plan control room when Biden wears the Tan Suit pic.twitter.com/2GulMShiGP
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 6, 2021
when the Tan Suit discourse starts pic.twitter.com/FmYrBL6ZCW
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 6, 2021
Biden tried to bring Tan Suit Twitter™ back, but I’m not sure our hearts are really in it.
It’s just not the same. Twitter will never be the same.
It was 2014, and we were alive.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) August 6, 2021