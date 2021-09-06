Best CBD Oil Reviews for 2021: Top CBD Oil For Sale

Over the last few years, CBD products have continued to grow in popularity, especially as an increasing number of consumers are looking for all natural alternatives to treating everyday issues. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring compound in hemp and marijuana plants. However, only CBD extracted from hemp can be legally used in creating tinctures, creams, edibles, and other CBD products.

Though there is still a lot to learn about CBD, from the research we have so far, the use of CBD for therapeutic and possibly medicinal purposes could one day be a possibility. Many animal-based studies have shown that CBD offers a wide range of benefits, including:

Pain relief

Lowered stress and anxiety levels

Calmness and relaxation

Better sleep

Neuroprotective properties

As we learn more about CBD, we can expect the list of benefits to grow. What’s nice about CBD oil is that it offers the highest bioavailability, which means that side effects are felt more quickly and last longer than other options, such as gummies or capsules.

If you’re interested in trying CBD oil, you’ll find that there are hundreds, if not thousands of products on the market. With so many to choose from, it can quickly become overwhelming. How do you know which CBD oil is best for you? What is a good value for CBD oil?

These are just some of the questions that you may have when browsing for CBD tinctures. To make your quest for CBD oil much easier, we’ve ranked some of the best tinctures on the market. These products are all made by trusted manufacturers, use high quality ingredients, and have nothing but positive reviews from customers.

Keep reading to learn more about our top recommended CBD oil brands, along with answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

Our 5 Highest Ranked CBD Oils

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms offers gold standard CBD oil that is made with the highest quality broad spectrum extract. This brand creates well rounded and great tasting CBD oil that you’ll love making part of your daily routine. Verma Farms products are inspired by the Hawaiian Islands, which is why most of the tinctures have a tropical flavor profile.

Whether you’re looking for a tincture to ease stress and anxiety, or if you’re looking for one that’s formulated for better sleep at night, you can count on Verma Farms to have just the product for you.

Extract type: Broad spectrum

Flavors

Mint

Lemon Lime

Strawberry

Pineapple

Mango

Watermelon

Peach

Natural

Dosage: 500 mg-1000 mg

Price: $59.99-$124.99



2. Penguin

CBD oil from Penguin is made with the purest, highest quality ingredients. These products are manufactured in the USA to ensure potency and safety. Penguin’s CBD-infused products that are designed to keep people feeling cool, calm, and collected. Each batch is made with the finest quality Oregon grown hemp and is designed to nourish and rejuvenate the mind and body.

Penguin CBD oil has simple yet effective ingredients, including hemp oil, MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavor. These products contain no THC, so you can buy with confidence.

Extract type: Broad spectrum

Flavors

Citrus

Mint

Strawberry

Cookies & Cream

Natural

Dosage: 250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, 2500 mg, and 5000 mg

Price: $45-$300



3. EVN CBD

EVN CBD creates CBD oils and other products that are designed to keep you balanced. When your mind and body are in-sync, you’ll notice that you feel better, have a lighter mood, and you may even be more productive. As the name implies, EVN CBD tinctures are designed to keep you “on an even keel.”

These products are made from CBD that’s sourced from organically grown hemp, are non-GMO, and contain no THC. EVN CBD tinctures are a great way to restore balance, focus, and well-being.

Extract type: Broad spectrum

Flavors

Mint

Natural

Dosage: 500 mg and 1000 mg

Price: $60.00-$100.00



5. Joy Organics

Joy Organics is one of the few manufacturers in the CBD industry that offers USDA certified organic CBD tinctures. This brand has become a well-known name, having been in the industry since 2018. Joy Organics uses the finest ingredients and state-of-the-art technology to create life-changing CBD products.

The brand’s CBD oils are available in various strengths, flavors, and types. So you’re sure to find one that meets your needs.

Extract type: Full spectrum and broad spectrum

Flavors

Tranquil Mint

Fresh Lime

Orange Bliss

Summer Lemon

Unflavored

Dosage: 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg per serving

Price: $44.95-$129.95



5. CBDistillery

CBDistillery not only offers top notch CBD products, this brand is dedicated to making these products accessible to the masses. CBDistillery has been part of the industry since 2016 and is proud to have more than two million satisfied customers. Their CBD oils are available in several concentrations.

CBDistillery’s tinctures are designed to provide the ultimate relief and relaxation. They even offer a CBD oil that’s formulated to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Extract type: Full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate

Flavors

Mango

Natural

Dosage: 300 mg, 450 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg, and 2500 mg

Price: $35.00-$130.00

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD

Now that you know about our top five recommended oils, let’s answer some of the most commonly asked questions about CBD. The more informed you are about CBD, the better choice you can make in deciding if CBD oil or other products fit your lifestyle.

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a compound that’s naturally found in hemp and cannabis plants. It’s a cannabinoid, which means that it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ESC is responsible for many functions, including maintaining homeostasis.

Note that CBD is only one of over 100 cannabinoids. Depending on the type of CBD oil you buy, you may be exposed to minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, and others. Broad and full spectrum CBD contain these compounds and others.

Will CBD Cause Me to Get High?

Despite what you may have heard from a friend, taking CBD oil or any other CBD product won’t get you high. There is a lot of confusion and misconceptions about how CBD interacts with the brain and body.

CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive effects. A lot of the confusion stems from the idea that some people believe that CBD and THC are the same. However, while they’re both cannabinoids, they react very differently and have different impacts on the body.

THC does have psychoactive effects, which will cause users to feel high, euphoric, and sometimes confused. However, CBD is just the opposite. It creates a sense of calmness and relaxation, while others say it helps them focus.

Is CBD Oil Legal?

This is a very commonly asked question that comes with some nuances. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD has been legalized at the federal level. This means that CBD and CBD-infused products can be manufactured and distributed throughout the country. The one catch is that these products must contain CBD derived from hemp, and they must contain no more than 0.3% THC by weight.

While CBD has been legalized federally, some states have yet to legalize it at all. Others have stringent laws. This is why it’s important to know what state and local laws apply to you when it comes to buying CBD products.

It’s also important to note that CBD isn’t legal everywhere globally. So if you’re planning to take CBD to help with jet lag or to keep you calm during a long flight, be sure to research to see if your destination country allows CBD products.

Is All CBD the Same?

No! In fact, there are three different types of CBD extract. The three types include isolate, broad spectrum, and full spectrum. Understanding the differences between the two will enable you to choose a tincture that works best for you.

CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD. After CBD is extracted and processed, all traces of other plant compounds are removed. All that’s left is pure CBD. CBD isolate is preferred by those who don’t want any exposure to THC.

Broad spectrum CBD is the middle of the road extract. It contains all of the plant compounds, with the exception of THC. All traces of THC are removed, but terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids remain.

Full spectrum is the third type of CBD extract. It contains all of the natural plant compounds, including THC. Full spectrum extract provides what’s known as the entourage effect. This creates stronger side effects and potentially faster relief.

Though full spectrum extract contains THC, all legal products contain no more than 0.3%. This means that you won’t get high or experience any of the negative effects of THC exposure.

How Do I Take CBD Oil?

There are many different ways to take CBD. One of the most common and preferred ways is to take it sublingually. This involves placing the CBD oil under your tongue for 60-90 seconds before the remaining oil is swallowed. Taking CBD oil sublingually offers quick results, as the oil makes it way into the bloodstream in 30 minutes or less.

Another common way to take CBD oil is by mixing it into food or your favorite drink. This is a great option for people who don’t like the taste of CBD oil. Many people mix CBD oil into smoothies, tea, and even coffee!

How Much CBD Oil Should I Take?

There is no one-size-fits-all dosage when it comes to CBD. There are all sorts of factors that must be considered, including your height and weight, age, and whether or not you’ve taken CBD before. Because everyone reacts differently, finding the right dosage comes down to trial and error.

It’s best to start by taking the suggested serving size on the product packaging and adjusting as needed. Some require less while others require more. Once you find your sweet spot, you’ll know it!

As time passes, your sweet spot may change, especially as the body gets used to CBD and its effects. This means you may need to slightly up the dosage in the future to maintain the same results.

What’s the Best Way to Store CBD Oil?

CBD oil should be stored in a cool, dry place. Never keep CBD in direct sunlight or near a direct source of heat. Most people store their tinctures in a medicine cabinet or in their pantry. Just be sure that it’s stored out of reach of any children.

If CBD oil is stored at too high of a temperature, the oil will degrade more quickly, which means it will expire much sooner than expected. While CBD oil doesn’t become toxic if it’s expired, the potency and quality is greatly impacted.

Speaking of shelf life, most CBD oil has a shelf life of 12-24 months. When stored properly, CBD tinctures can last for up to 2 years!

Final Thoughts

CBD tinctures are a great option for people who are looking for an alternative treatment option for everyday problems. Whether you experience chronic pain, have racing thoughts at night, or simply want to be more focused and productive at work, CBD oil can help you feel and be your very best.

Though there’s a lot to still learn about CBD, the research so far is very promising. For many, the hope is that CBD oil can be used as a replacement or supplement to common treatment options. For example, someone who experiences chronic pain may be able to reduce the amount of over-the-counter pain relievers they take by using CBD oil.

Because there are so many CBD products on the market, to have the best experience, you have to use quality CBD oil. The five tinctures on our list are highly recommended, but there are also dozens of other trusted brands and products.

Medical Disclaimer

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that we inform you that the efficacy of CBD oil products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research as a treatment for any medical condition. The information in this document is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.