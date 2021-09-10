News & Politics

Report: There’s a Serial Egger on the Loose in Georgetown

Oeuf, that's gotta hurt.

Written by
| Published on
Photo via iStock.

Someone in a red sedan has been pelting people with eggs in Georgetown. The Hoya reports that victims include Georgetown University students (“I was drenched in egg yolk,” Jack Buckley told the paper) and a Georgetown Day School student (“It was just a wow-I-really-just-got-egged type of moment,” Ben Finkelstein said).

Ouef, that’s gotta hurt!

In all, the paper identified six “egging incidents,” five of them in the past two weeks. Some students organized a stakeout Thursday night, but there is no news yet of a satisfactory conclusion.

Georgetown is not the only place in the US beset by egg-throwing incidents. A woman wearing a pink gorilla mask lobbed a yolk-filled oval at gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder on Wednesday.

So far, there is no word on a possible motive for the Georgetown eggings. Watch your back.

Disclosure: The author once played in a band called Eggs.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day