Indoor Masks Are Required Again in Montgomery County

Yes, the mask mandate had just been lifted. But it returns again on November 3.

Photograph by kovop58, via iStock.

That was fast: After Montgomery County lifted its mask mandate Thursday, October 28, masks will once again be required indoors beginning Wednesday, November 3

The mandate was originally lifted after seven consecutive days of less than 50 cases of Covid per 100,000 people, which the CDC considers “moderate transmission.” 

As of Monday, November 1, the county reported about 51.2 people per 100,000 testing positive over the previous week, denoting “substantial transmission.” The seven-day average positivity rate is 1.5 percent, compared to Maryland’s statewide rate of 3.06 percent.

Prince George’s County’s indoor mask mandate is currently in place through December 9, and DC’s indoor mask mandate has been in place since July.  

