Former Washington Post Publisher Katharine Graham Will Appear on a New USPS Stamp

The US Postal Service will honor former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham with a new stamp. On Monday, they announced several new stamps that will be issued in 2022.

Graham is honored as a part of the Distinguished Americans series that honors U.S. citizens that made a great impact on American society. She was the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, and the first woman in the 20th century to become a publisher of a major newspaper. She also lead the Washington Post through the publishing of the Pentagon Papers and the coverage of the Watergate scandal.

The stamp was designed by USPS artistic director Derry Noyes, who used an original oil painting of Graham by artist Lynn Staley. Noyes has served as the artistic director for 40 years, where she has worked on stamp projects to honor former PBS NewsHour co-anchor Gwen Ifill, Mister Rogers, and Rosa Parks.

Other stamps that will debut next year include a commemorative stamp for the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, a new Black Heritage series stamp to honor sculptor Edmonia Lewis, and a new Music Icon series stamp to honor folk singer Peter Seeger.

The USPS will announce more stamps later this year.

Join the conversation!