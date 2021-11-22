Nervous About Gyms Now That DC’s Mask Mandate Is Gone? Many Gyms Require Vaccination.

As DC’s indoor mask mandate lifts today, some people may be nervous about working out in a gym. But many gyms in this area already required that members and guests show proof of vaccination, including big names such as Solidcore, SoulCycle, and Equinox. We asked followers on Washingtonian’s Instagram to tell us about local gyms that required—and enforced—vaccinations, and got a long list of studios and gyms, including Flow Yoga Center, Mint, Biker Barre, and Vida Fitness.

“We don’t feel comfortable providing access to an environment to a lot of people that we’re trying to protect without getting vaccinated, when vaccinations are widely available for anybody who wants one to get one,” says Vida’s director of operations Aaron Moore.

Vida has required their employees to be vaccinated since July 1 and the same for their members since October 1, to which their guests, Moore says, have provided “tremendous support.” Although some members have requested medical or religious exemptions, Vida has maintained their stance that 100 percent of gym-goers must be vaccinated. They do have virtual membership options for such guests.

Vida is also a part of the DC Fitness Alliance, a group of fitness studios and gyms that has previously pushed for proof of vaccination over mask mandates.

Not all gyms are fully requiring proof of vaccination. For instance, Ascend Cycle in Alexandria requires vaccination to attend their classes maskless, but they still allow unvaccinated guests to participate while masked. Amid the ever-changing mandates and rules, now is a good time to check in with your local gym to make sure you’re comfortable with their in-house health and safety policies.