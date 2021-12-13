With the holiday season in full swing, Tysons Galleria offers an in-person, skip-the-shipping-stress option for shoppers who want to check off their gift lifts with ease. And if you haven’t been to the Northern Virginia retail destination in recent months, you’ll be delighted to find a newly redeveloped wing featuring a slate of high-end home & housewares brands that have made their debut at the shopping center—including RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) and Arhaus, with Crate & Barrel coming soon. The gorgeous showrooms for the luxury brands help to anchor the expansive space—which was treated to a top-to-bottom redevelopment where the old Macy’s Department store once stood—and welcome shoppers in search of an in-person experience.

The recently opened wing also features 19,000-square-feet of common areas—designed with the co-existence of sustainability and style in mind. For example, a living green wall welcomes visitors (and makes for a perfect Instagram-friendly spot) and eco-friendly and salvaged materials were used throughout to make the sleek space come to life.

Of course, the entire shopping mall is bustling with holiday energy. In addition to the new wing, dozens of stores—from fashion to homewares—that shoppers know and love round out the retail experience, making Tysons Galleria a truly one-stop-shop for the holidays. (Complete with gift wrapping!)

Plus, fun dining options are also on the menu, including Andy’s Pizza and Wildfire on Level 3, as well as family favorites including The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, and Maggiano’s.

And for those in search of an even more engaging experience, Bowlero—a chic bowling alley featuring room to bowl, arcade games and space to mingle with food and cocktails—just opened this fall.

It wouldn’t be a holiday season without Santa. Put on your holiday best and stop by for a photo with St. Nick through Dec. 24 (and you can bring your pet for a photo on Monday, Dec. 20)! At Neiman Marcus, Santa will even be sitting down for a special breakfast on Dec. 19. Visit TysonsGalleria.com for a full list of holiday events this season!

Tysons Galleria, long known as the retail destination for luxury shoppers in the DC region, will continue to open stores in the redeveloped wing—with a full slate of high-end brands scheduled to open in 2022—and is setting the standard for in-person shopping experiences.

Whether visitors want to explore new stores this upcoming holiday season, or simply sit down and relax in the serene space, Tysons Galleria’s is a place worth spending your offline time.

Happy Holidays.

Tysons Galleria: 2001 International Drive, McLean, VA 22102

703.917.5477

Special holiday hours, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. through Dec. 23 (Dec. 24, open until 6 p.m.)

Get the latest shopping, dining and events news for Tysons Galleria on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information on the latest stores and happenings at Tysons Galleria, visit Tysonsgalleria.com