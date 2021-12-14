BTS Member RM Visits National Gallery, Glenstone

BTS rapper RM visited two Washington-area museums last week. Per his Instagram account, he swung by the National Gallery (and peered out on the Mall).
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The same day, RM made it up to the Glenstone Museum in Potomac.
View this post on Instagram
RM appears to be on a tour of US art museums; he’s also popped in at the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and Dia: Beacon, in New York.
View this post on Instagram
The National Gallery apparently found out about RM’s visit from his Instagram post. It later shared photos from his visit and suggested—what else—Antoine Vollon’s Mound of Butter might make a good spot on an NGA tour.
⬇ Drop a comment with what else you would include on a tour of your National Gallery favorites.
We might suggest Antoine Vollon’s “Mound of Butter.” 🧈 pic.twitter.com/MAXPD8ctUW
— National Gallery of Art (@ngadc) December 11, 2021