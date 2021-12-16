Pizza Bagels, Strawberry Lemonade, and 6 Other ‘90s Drinks and Dishes You’ll Find Around DC

Contents
-
Baked Brie
Find it: With marmalade and toasts at Unconventional Diner (1207 Ninth St., NW).
-
Back to Top
Chilean Sea Bass
Find it: Marinated in miso—in a throwback nod to Nobu—at Rose’s Luxury (717 Eighth St., SE).
-
Back to Top
Crinkle-Cut Carrots
Find them: Aside a veal cutlet at Caruso’s Grocery (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE).
-
Back to Top
Strawberry Lemonade
Find it: Spiked with lychee at Anju (1805 18th St., NW).
-
Back to Top
Penne Alla Vodka
Find it: With a spicy kick at Alta Strada (465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax).
-
Back to Top
Cosmopolitan
Find it: At Silver Lyan (900 F St., NW).
-
Back to Top
Pizza Bagel
Find it: Plain or with pepperoni at Chewish Deli (807 Pendleton St., Alexandria).
-
Back to Top
Croissant Sandwich
Find it: Stuffed with chicken salad at Mae’s Market and Cafe (277 S. Washington St., Alexandria).
Photograph by Aphra Adkins.
Photograph by Simo Ahmadi.
Photograph by courtesy of Caruso’s Grocery.
Photograph by Leading DC.
Photograph courtesy of Alta Strada.
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Photograph courtesy of Chewish Deli.
Photograph by Evy Mages.
This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.