Hot Job Alert: The Nats Need a Racing President

One of DC’s highest-profile jobs is available: The Washington Nationals are looking for a new Racing President. To qualify, you’ll need to be between 5 foot 7 and 6 foot 6 in height, be able to attend at least 40 percent of Nationals home games, and possess the “Ability to run from centerfield to first base (approximately 200 yards) in a 50 pound costume.”

We once sent an unusually tall former editorial fellow to one of the team’s annual tryouts. He was among about 50 hopefuls and had to:

• Promise not to reveal any candidate’s last name

• Stay upright while running (not as easy as it sounded)

• Be enthusiastic

He didn’t get the gig. But maybe you will!