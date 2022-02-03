These DMV Athletes Are Competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics will soon begin in Beijing this Friday, February 4. Here’s a list of athletes with ties to the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region who plan to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic games.

The Olympics will end on Sunday, February 20. The Paralympics start on Friday, March 4, and run through Sunday, March 13.

Virginia

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor

The Powhatan, Virginia, native and United States Army soldier will compete in two-man bobsleigh for the second time.

Maame Biney

The Reston native and first Black woman to make the US Olympic speed skating team will compete in her second games.

Ashley Caldwell

The Maryland-born and Northern Virginia-raised skiing star is heading to her fourth Olympics.

Maryland

Summer Britcher

The Baltimore-born athlete will compete with the US Olympic luge team for the third time in a row.

Noah Grove

The Frederick native has a Paralympic gold medal in sled hockey.

Other Local Connections

Sidney Chu

The George Washington University graduate will represent Hong Kong in short track speed skating for the first time.

Elena Meyers Taylor

Meyers Taylor, another George Washington alum, will bobsleigh in her fourth Olympic Games.

Do you know of a local athlete who isn’t on this list? Send an email to dbaker@washingtonian.com.

Join the conversation!