President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is sitting before the Senate Judiciary Committee today for the beginning of her confirmation hearings, which are scheduled to last four days. If confirmed by the Senate, she will make history as the first Black woman justice to serve on the nation’s highest court. Evy Mages captured the scenes inside and outside the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

 

