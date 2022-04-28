4. Book | Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History by Jeff Nussbaum
Bartees Strange, ‘This Will Not Pass,’ and Other DC Stuff We’re Digging
Our regular roundup of Washington-related culture.
1. Music | “Heavy Heart,” Bartees Strange
After signing a fancy new record deal with 4AD, the renowned local musician recently put out this rousing single.
2. Book | This Will Not Pass by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns
A pair of New York Times reporters dig up new info on the 2020 election and Biden’s first year in office.
3. Book | The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
A classical musician’s valuable instrument goes missing in this debut thriller from a local novelist—who happens to be a professional violinist himself.
4. Book | Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History by Jeff Nussbaum
In 2016, Hillary Clinton penned a victory address—which, obviously, she never had the chance to share with the world. It’s just one of the intriguing documents included in this new volume of scrapped speeches.
5. Website | The Nation’s Capital: Doo Wop From the Street Corner to the Stage
Learn more about a major chapter in DC cultural history via this new online museum devoted to vocal greats such as Billy Stewart and the Clovers.
6. Music | “Mirage,” Alex Vaughn
Vaughn began this track about a bad relationship as a voice memo to herself. It grew into a sultry song during a jam session in a hot DC attic; now it’s her first single since signing to LVRN/Interscope.
7. Exhibit | “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World”
The Renwick Gallery spotlights 150 works by artists with an interest in activism, including pieces from Nick Cave, Alicia Eggert, and George Nakashima.
8. Book | The Great World of Days
Want to discover some local poets? This anthology features 58 writers whose work originally appeared in the DC online magazine Bourgeon.
This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
