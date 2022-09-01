Amazon Is Partnering With DC Police To Prevent Package Theft

Porch pirates are being thwarted. DC residents can now pick up their Amazon packages at local police stations to ensure they stay safe. Here’s what you need to know about the new initiative—the first of its kind in the country.

What is the initiative?

DC is the first city nationwide to implement the strategy in an effort to combat package theft. The Metropolitan Police Department unveiled new Amazon lockers on Tuesday. Residents can now head to the Sixth District station in Deanwood (5002 Hayes St., NE) or the substation in Anacostia (2701 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) to pick up Amazon packages. If the program goes well, Amazon and MPD are hoping to expand it to other stations across the city.

How do I send my packages to the station?

When DC-area residents order on Amazon, they will see an option to deliver to one of the police station hubs. You can select which station you would like your package delivered to, and then use Bluetooth on your phone to access the lockers once it has arrived.

Anything else?

Residents can check out some cool art when picking up packages. The lockers have been decorated with artwork by students at Randle Highlands Elementary School. Amazon donated $15,000 to the school to thank them for their efforts.