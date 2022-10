The Dachshund Dash returned for the tenth year yesterday at the Wharf in DC. District Pier was transformed into a 70-yard track for the afternoon, complete with a Jumbotron for spectators, Oktoberfest beers, and dogs garbed in their finest costumes. The adorable race benefited Rural Dog Rescue, an organization that saves dogs from high-kill shelters. Check out some pics from the event:

