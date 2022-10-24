How to Get Tickets for the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting

The National Park Service will be holding the 100th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on November 30 this year, and the free-ticket lottery opens tomorrow at 10 a.m. If you’re interested, you have until November 1 to enter the lottery. Winners will be notified November 8.

The event will feature musical guests and 58 decorated trees at the Ellipse. The public can visit the tree beginning December 2.

The musical guests haven’t been announced yet, but last year visitors were treated to Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Kristen Chenoweth, H.E.R., and LL Cool J. CBS will broadcast this year’s tree lighting on Dec. 11; last year’s broadcast raked in about 4.5 million viewers last year, 1.5 million shy of the Rockefeller tree lighting in NYC.

You can enter the lottery online or call 877-444-6777.

