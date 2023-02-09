Football is great and all, but we’re looking forward to a lot more than that this Super Bowl Sunday. Chiefly, the Puppy Bowl—featuring at least one beagle rescued from Virginia’s Envigo breeding facility—and Rihanna, who is performing at the half-time show. Here’s where to celebrate more than just the big game. All events take place on Sunday, February 12.

Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Rally + Watch Party at Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda (Pike & Rose)

Just because your dog isn’t going pro anytime soon doesn’t mean they should stay home. From noon to 4 PM, humans and dogs alike are welcome at this Pike & Rose dog park/bar‘s Puppy Bowl watch party, co-hosted by Animal Planet. Besides drinks, food, and prizes, there will be a live corgi race at half-time (you can sign your corgi up for that here.) Adoption events co-hosted with local rescue groups will also begin at noon. Reserve a spot here.

Puppy Bowl Celebration at Barkhaus

529 E. Howell Ave., Alexandria

At this dog-centric park/day care/restaurant in Del Ray, a festive beer isn’t just for humans. The bar is serving up $1 dog “beer” (it’s broth) at this free event, which runs from 2 to 4 PM. Show up for gratis swag, a Puppy Bowl photo backdrop, and $15 beer-and-brat combos. Dogs available for adoption will be there, too.

Rihanna Dance Party at Wundergarten

1101 First St., NE



Work (work work work work) it out from 3 to 6 PM as you dance to Rihanna’s greatest hits, get in the mood for her halftime performance, and take advantage of happy hour specials. The party is currently sold out, but we’ll update this page if that changes..

Rihanna “Trap Yoga” from Khepera Wellness Group

222 M St. NE (The Morrow)

The Morrow, the new NoMa hotel, is home to this high-energy yoga session set to Rihanna’s greatest hits, which begins at 11:30 AM. Get tickets, $30 (or $50 for two), here. Light refreshments are included.

Super Bowl Smokefest at Euphoria DC

611 1/2 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Watch the game in, as Euphoria puts it, “high definition” at this cannabis-friendly event that runs from 5:30 to 10:30 PM. There will be a cash bar, complimentary snacks and edibles, and massage chairs. General admission tickets are free; $35 gets you access to a barbecue buffet and open bar. Reserve them here.

“Here for the Commercials” Watch Party at THROW Social

1401 Okie St., NE

If you’re only in it for the ads, check out this Ivy City bar/game venue’s watch party, with commercial-focused bingo, gift card prizes, drink specials, a buffet, and, for $20, axe -throwing. Tickets, $45, are available here.