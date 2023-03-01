Lil Uzi Vert and Ice Spice Will Perform at This Year’s Broccoli City Festival

The Broccoli City Festival returns to RFK Stadium’s grounds on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. This year’s lineup includes headliners Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz as well as Saucy Santana, Ice Spice, Kodak Black, City Girls, and more.

A number of local artists will also take the stage. Go-go groups such as Backyard Band and Total Control Band will perform in a Battle of the Bands on the festival’s second day. You can check out DJ sets from DC-based Everything Nice and Howard University alum Jae Murphy. Local food trucks are feeding the crowd, and the event will have an area highlighting Black-owned businesses.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $149. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, March 2 at 10 AM. For an advance ticket, text “BC” to 202-918-5326 or get a code from the festival’s website. The general ticket sale starts on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM. A portion of proceeds will go to the Broccoli City Foundation.