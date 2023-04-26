A Brief History of RFK Stadium’s Most Notable Events

About Goodbye RFK
For 62 years, RFK was where Washingtonians came together. We celebrate and remember its history and legacy.
-
OCTOBER 1, 1961
OPENING DAY
Called “America’s most plush sports palace” by the Washington Post, DC Stadium opens with a National Football League game pitting the hometown team against the New York Giants, at a cost of $24 million—$18 million over budget.
-
APRIL 9, 1962
PLAY BALL!
President Kennedy throws out the ceremonial first pitch as the Senators defeat the Detroit Tigers 4–1 in Major League Baseball’s debut at the stadium.
-
1962
POLITICAL HARDBALL
Following a four-year hiatus for causing too many injuries, the annual Congressional Baseball Game returns with its DC Stadium debut, a 4–0 GOP win.
-
JULY 10, 1962
ALL-STAR HOMECOMING
Los Angeles Dodgers star and DC native Maury Wills has to talk his way into the stadium past a security guard who doesn’t recognize him, then earns MLB All-Star Game MVP honors.
-
NOVEMBER 22, 1962
THANKSGIVING DAY RACE RIOT
An Eastern–St. John’s high-school football game ends with a mass brawl between Black and white fans, injuring 400 and resulting in multiple arrests.
-
AUGUST 15, 1966
FAB FIVE FAREWELL
Beset by controversy over John Lennon’s “more popular than Jesus” comment, the Beatles play for 32,164 fans—just two weeks before their final paid public concert in San Francisco.
-
January 18, 1969
name change
In the final hours of LBJ’s presidency, Interior Secretary and JFK appointee Stewart Udall renames DC Stadium in honor of Robert F. Kennedy—circumventing LBJ’s desire to name it after himself.
-
NOVEMBER 16, 1969
CHANGING THE SUBJECT
One day after a massive anti–Vietnam War march in DC, President Nixon attends a Washington-versus-Dallas football game at RFK.
-
December 31, 1972
The Best of Enemies
Led by a veteran-laden “Over the Hill Gang” defense, Washington’s football team crushes the Dallas Cowboys 26–3 in the NFC title game to advance to the Super Bowl, spawning a ferocious rivalry.
-
June 9–10, 1973
Long, Strange Trip
The Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead stage a two-day concert featuring psychedelic drugs, a brawl between a roadie and a record executive, robe-wearing members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, and 80,000 fans.
-
June 29, 1975
Goat Watching
More than 35,000 fans—then the largest soccer crowd in North American Soccer League history—see Pelé and the New York Cosmos beat the Washington Diplomats 9–2.
-
September 21–22, 1984
Thriller
Michael Jackson and his brothers bring their Victory Tour to a sold-out RFK in two kid-friendly shows that the Washington Post describes as “more Ringling Bros. than rock ’n’ roll.”
-
November 18, 1985
Blind-Sided
Washington QB Joe Theismann suffers a gruesome, career-ending leg injury while being sacked by Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor on Monday Night Football.
-
July 3, 1986
Stylin’ and Profilin’
Charismatic and loquacious pro wrestler Ric Flair defeats Dusty Rhodes at the NWA Great American Bash. Woooo!
-
January 17, 1988
Super Bowl Save
The Washington football team advances to Super Bowl XXII (which they eventually win) when Darrell Green breaks up a Minnesota Vikings pass at the goal line in the NFC title game.
-
April 12, 1989
Comrades: Stick to Hockey
First baseman Nugzar Pophadze hits a solo home run for the visiting USSR baseball team in a 20–1 loss to George Washington University.
-
July 17, 1992
Welcome to the Jungle
Rock gods Guns N’ Roses and Metallica kick off a snake-bitten North American tour plagued by canceled shows, intra-band animosity, and a pyrotechnic accident that burns James Hetfield.
-
April 20, 1996
It’s Called Soccer
Major League Soccer debuts with a 2–1 DC United loss to the LA Galaxy.
-
July 24, 1996
Ringing Success
The United States ties Portugal 1–1 in an Olympic soccer match played before some 58,000 fans, the largest sports crowd in RFK history.
-
December 22, 1996
End of an Era
In their final game at RFK, the Burgundy and Gold defeat the Dallas Cowboys 37–10; afterward, fans stream onto the field to remove clumps of turf as souvenirs.
-
June 13, 1998
Lightning Crashes
Day one of the Tibetan Freedom Concert—featuring the Beastie Boys, Radiohead, and others—ends early for 66,000 music fans after lightning strikes injure 11 spectators.
-
September 21, 2003
America’s Soccer House
As the US women’s national team beats Sweden 3–1, RFK becomes the only stadium to host the men’s and women’s World Cup, Olympic soccer, the MLS Cup, and the NASL Soccer Bowl.
-
April 3, 2004
Skipping Ahead
Fourteen-year-old prodigy Freddy Adu debuts with DC United, becoming the youngest player in MLS history.
-
May 22, 2004
The Day the Music Stopped
The final HFStival at RFK features Jay-Z, the Cure, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Fall Out Boy, and Annapolis’s own Jimmie’s Chicken Shack.
-
August 9, 2007
Hello, Becks
International soccer superstar David Beckham debuts for the LA Galaxy in a rain-soaked 1–0 loss to DC United.
-
September 23, 2007
See You at Navy Yard
The Nationals play their final game at RFK, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5–3.
-
June 2, 2013
Centennial CelebrationK
More than 47,000 fans watch the US men’s national team notch a 4–3 win over Germany in the 100th-anniversary celebration of US soccer.
-
October 27, 2016
Inspired by Actual Events
In a nod to the furry, four-legged mammals living in and around the stadium, DC United begins selling plush-doll “rally raccoons” at the team’s RFK store.
-
October 22, 2017
Bye-Bye, Black and Red
Fireworks, an alumni game, and bouncing stands filled with rowdy fans mark DC United’s final game at RFK, a 2–1 loss to the New York Red Bulls.
-
September 14, 2019
Fourth and Goal
Friendship Collegiate defeats HD Woodson in the high-school football DC Kickoff Classic, the last football game played in RFK.
-
December 8, 2022
Last Call
Doug Williams, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and others attend a farewell ceremony as the stadium’s iconic orange wooden seats are removed from its lower bowl.