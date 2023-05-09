Angela Alsobrooks Joins Race for US Senate in Maryland

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a run for US Senate Tuesday. She’s the third major candidate to declare an interest in the seat, from which Senator Ben Cardin has announced he’ll retire at the end of his term.

There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they’re supposed to represent. My Great-Grandma told me, “if you don’t like something, go farther and do better.” I’m proud to say I’m running for the Senate. Let’s go farther together. pic.twitter.com/uIyO9ARbck — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 9, 2023

Alsobrooks’ opponents in the upcoming Democratic primary will include US Representative David Trone and Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando. Other possible high-profile opponents include Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and US Representative Jamie Raskin, who told Axios it was an “absolute tossup” whether he’d run.

In her announcement video, Alsobrooks, who is 52, tells the story of her great-grandfather, who was murdered by a state trooper in South Carolina in 1956, prompting her family’s move to Maryland. She touts Prince George’s decrease in crime, notes higher costs for groceries and housing and says that Washington—by which she appears to mean not the city that Prince George’s borders but Republicans in Congress—is instead focused on “looking for ways to prevent women from making their own health care decisions.” She pledges to be a voice for families and says, “Look, I get it: There aren’t a lot of people like me in the US Senate, people who live like, who think like, and who look like the people they’re supposed to represent.”

Join the conversation!