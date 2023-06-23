This stunning new construction home offering luxurious living and exquisite craftsmanship boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and spans across 4,700 square feet of thoughtfully designed living spaces. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac on a generous 7,500 square foot lot, this home provides ample outdoor space, including a large multi-tiered entertainment area, perfect for hosting gatherings and creating unforgettable memories.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with professional-grade stainless steel appliances and a massive island complete with a wine fridge and seating for five. The shaker panel cabinetry with soft-close hardware and under-cabinet LED lighting, along with the pristine white quartz countertops and backsplash, create a modern and elegant aesthetic. Natural light fills the interior thanks to the large windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Recessed lighting illuminates each space, highlighting the wide plank white oak hardwood flooring that exudes sophistication.

The bathrooms in this home are a true retreat. The second-floor primary bath suite includes a frameless glass-enclosed shower, freestanding soaking tub, double vanity, and a water closet. Additional features of this remarkable home include a large formal living room with a gas fireplace, dual primary suites on separate levels, a dedicated laundry room, a mudroom and pantry combo, an office/playroom flex space off the dining area, a large attic space for additional storage, and a conveniently attached 1 car garage.

Experience luxury, comfort, and timeless elegance in this meticulously designed property. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this exceptional new construction home your own.

Address: 8609 Woodbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

