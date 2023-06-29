Things to Do

How to Get a Free Designated Driver on July 4th

SoberRide's Lyft coupon code can help you get home safely.

Photograph by jetcityimage via iStock.

If you have a little too much fun on your Fourth of July bar crawl and are in need of a ride home, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) SoberRide initiative is here to help this Independence Day weekend. 

WRAP has once again released a promo code for a free Lyft ride, in anticipation of the holiday’s boozy festivities. Once you’re ready, enter the code in Lyft’s payment tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option. The promo code will be released on SoberRide.com at 3 PM on July 4 and will work until 4 AM on July 5. It will cover up to $15, and trips must be within Lyft’s local service area, which includes Alexandria, Arlington, Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park, Tysons Corner, and the District. 

Learn more here.

