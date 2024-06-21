If you’re over braving the National Mall crowds on the Fourth of July, but still want a prime view of the fireworks, head to one of these restaurant or hotel rooftops.

950 New York Ave., NW

This sleek, glassy hotel on the fringes of Penn Quarter and Mount Vernon Triangle is throwing a rooftop party from 7 to 10 PM. There will be an open bar and reception-style “American-themed” food. Tickets are $159 per person, not including 20 percent gratuity, and you have to reserve them in advance. This gathering is 21+ only.

655 Water St., SW, 14th Floor

The stylish Pendry hotel at the Wharf has a rooftop bar, Moonraker, with views over the city. For $200 per ticket (plus tax and gratuity), graze on light Japanese/American bites and down cocktails while watching the fireworks from big windows and an open-air terrace. The party runs between 6 and 10 PM; reserve tickets here. 21+ only.

601 K St., NW

This swank rooftop bar, perched atop the AC Convention Center Hotel in Mount Vernon Triangle, is hosting a fireworks-viewing party from 7 to 10 PM. It’ll include live music, an open bar, lots of hors d’oeuvres, and several fireworks vantage points. Tickets for general admission, which include tax, gratuity, and service fees, are $180 and will be sold until July 3. If you want to kick back with friends, book a private VIP table by calling 202-831-4100. 21+ only.

1050 31st St., NW

Settle in for a sit-down dinner atop Georgetown’s Rosewood Hotel. Reserve a table for $350 per person and get a glass of champagne on arrival, followed by three courses of family-style, surf-and-turf fare—plus miniature cakes—from 6 to 10 PM. At fireworks time, view the display over the DC skyline and the Potomac River.

1770 Euclid St., NW

Adams Morgan’s boho-chic hotel is offering a free party (from 6 to 10 PM) with live jazz on its rooftop with a view across the city. Beer-poached hotdogs, short rib sandwiches, housemade popsicles, and cocktails will be available for purchase, and RSVPs are required.

75 District Square, SW

On the 12th floor of the Wharf Intercontinental hotel, find a luau-themed party with skyline views, a limbo contest, and two DJs. The festivities start at 3 and go until 11 PM. Tickets are $24.55 before tax, and you can buy discounted drinks from Casamigos and cookout fare. 21+.

699 Prince St., Alexandria

Old Town, Alexandria’s brand new Hotel Heron is launching its rooftop lounge with a celebration from 7 to 11 PM, including a DJ and a complimentary cocktail. Tickets are $20, but a $50 VIP ticket guarantees seating. 21+.

627 H St., NW

This sleek cafe and bar atop Penn Quarter’s Motto Hotel is throwing a fireworks bash from 7 to 11 PM. Tickets are $50 per person before tax, and include one cocktail. For dinner, you can purchase trios of sliders and hot dogs to eat on the terrace or in the air-conditioned indoor bar.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Italian hotspot L’Ardente, near Judiciary Square, is serving a three-course dinner with plenty of wine. After, head to the building’s rooftop—its air-conditioned conservatory or open-air lounge—for fireworks-viewing, plus wine and desserts. Tickets are $275 per person and dinner begins at 6 PM.

222 M St., NW

NoMa French restaurant Le Clou, inside the Morrow Hotel, is offering a few options (and a kid-friendly one). If you want to partake in a barbecue buffet, reserve a time between 5 and 7 pm and buy a $75 ticket ($39 per kid). Then, you’re free to head upstairs to the sister bar to watch the fireworks, accompanied by a DJ. If you only want to go for fireworks, tickets are $35 per person.

515 15th St., NW

From 6 to 10 PM, VUE at the Hotel Washington offers a view of the Washington Monument and the fireworks. There are different tiers of tickets, ranging from $175 per person to $2950 deal for a corner VIP table that seats up to six people. All tickets include live music, dancing, and a dinner buffet with burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, and corn on the cob, plus pie and ice cream for dessert.

1309 Fifth St., NE

Union Market’s sprawling rooftop bar is hosting festivities all weekend, with lawn games, grilled food, shaved ice, and cold drinks. The Independence Day celebration offers free entry from 2 to 11 pm, with food and drinks available for purchase and views of plentiful neighborhood fireworks. Starting at 5 PM, reservations are available if you want to guarantee a table, but you can also bring a picnic blanket and sit on the lawn.