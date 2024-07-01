Exclusive: Appaloosa Music Festival Announces Its Full 2024 Lineup

Appaloosa, a DC-area roots music festival, has announced its full lineup for 2024. Some of the festival’s past acts have broken into broader fame, such as Grammy award-winning bluegrass singers Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings.

Appaloosa will take place over Labor Day weekend, August 31 through September 1, at Skyline Ranch Resort, a campground in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Front Royal, Virginia. The decade-old festival attracted nearly 9,000 people last year, and accommodates families (it has a kids zone) as well as Catholics (there’s a Sunday mass). Tickets are on sale for early bird prices until midnight tonight.

Here’s the roster:

The Headliners

Scythian, a DC-bred Celtic folk rock band that was formed from a group of buskers in Alexandria. They founded the Appaloosa festival in 2015.

Carbon Leaf, a Richmond indie rock band that’s been around since the ’90s.

Shadowgrass, a bluegrass band touring across the country this summer.

Tophouse, a genre-jumping band that performs folk, bluegrass, and rock music with a bit of comedy.

Other Bands

Jigjam, Irish bluegrass and Americana

Ashes & Arrows, country and rock

Kat Higgins, folk

Gothard Sisters, Celtic

Low Water Bridge Band, Americana

Ben-David Warner, Irish Americana

Smoke & The Poet, country

Catfish In The Sky, folk, bluegrass, and Americana

Pickin’ Thistles, Celtic, folk, and bluegrass