Photograph by Montgomery Parks, MNCPPC/Flickr.

5 Art Festivals and Fairs in the DC Area You Need to Check Out

Need new art? Shop the work of hundreds of local artists at these events.

  1. Artscape
  2. August 2–4
  3. location_on Baltimore
  4. language Website
  5. Alexandria Old Town Art Festival
  6. September 14–15
  7. location_on Alexandria
  8. DC Art All Night
  9. September 27–28
  10. location_on Throughout DC
  11. Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival
  12. September 29
  13. location_on Wheaton
  14. Art on the Avenue
  15. October 5

Artscape

August 2–4

location_on Baltimore

language Website

This summer, Artscape marks 40 years of showing off Charm City’s creativity. Dive into the art scene with music performances, fashion shows, culinary experiences, films, comedy, and lots and lots of visual art.

Admission: Free.

 

Alexandria Old Town Art Festival

September 14–15

location_on Alexandria

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Alexandria Old Town Art Festival.

At Old Town’s premier art event, in picturesque John Carlyle Square, you can browse jury-selected creations including sculpture, painting, jewelry, pottery, textiles, and more by artists from around the country.

Admission: Free.

 

DC Art All Night

September 27–28

location_on Throughout DC

language Website

Photograph courtesy of DC Department of Small & Local Business Development.

Experience art nearly round-the-clock—painting, photography, fashion, music, and more—during the District’s overnight Art All Night. Past years have welcomed more than 100 artists to participate in citywide events including yoga, body painting, belly dancing, caricature, and concert pop-ups.

Admission: Free.

 

Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival

September 29

location_on Wheaton

language Website

Photograph by Phil Fabrizio, courtesy of Wheaton Arts Parade.

This event is a Montgomery County gem. The parade serves as a live exhibition—marchers are invited to wear, perform, sing, and carry works of art down the streets of Wheaton. After they strut their stuff, entertainment by local musicians and dancers begins, to accompany visitors while they browse art for sale and snack on fare from vendors.

Admission: Free.

 

Art on the Avenue

October 5

location_on Alexandria

language Website

Every year, Art on the Avenue fills the heart of Del Ray with ceramics, books, candles, clothing, home goods, and other artist-made products. It also features folk, rock, country, and Irish bands, plus a pie-baking contest.

Admission: Free.

Pro tip: Restaurants along Mount Vernon Avenue are open—which may not be obvious behind the tents. Also, if you want to keep walking around, most vendors will store a bulky purchase in their tent.

