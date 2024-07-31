5 Art Festivals and Fairs in the DC Area You Need to Check Out

Contents
Artscape
This summer, Artscape marks 40 years of showing off Charm City’s creativity. Dive into the art scene with music performances, fashion shows, culinary experiences, films, comedy, and lots and lots of visual art.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
Alexandria Old Town Art Festival
At Old Town’s premier art event, in picturesque John Carlyle Square, you can browse jury-selected creations including sculpture, painting, jewelry, pottery, textiles, and more by artists from around the country.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
DC Art All Night
Experience art nearly round-the-clock—painting, photography, fashion, music, and more—during the District’s overnight Art All Night. Past years have welcomed more than 100 artists to participate in citywide events including yoga, body painting, belly dancing, caricature, and concert pop-ups.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival
This event is a Montgomery County gem. The parade serves as a live exhibition—marchers are invited to wear, perform, sing, and carry works of art down the streets of Wheaton. After they strut their stuff, entertainment by local musicians and dancers begins, to accompany visitors while they browse art for sale and snack on fare from vendors.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
Art on the Avenue
Every year, Art on the Avenue fills the heart of Del Ray with ceramics, books, candles, clothing, home goods, and other artist-made products. It also features folk, rock, country, and Irish bands, plus a pie-baking contest.
Admission: Free.
Pro tip: Restaurants along Mount Vernon Avenue are open—which may not be obvious behind the tents. Also, if you want to keep walking around, most vendors will store a bulky purchase in their tent.
Artscape
This summer, Artscape marks 40 years of showing off Charm City’s creativity. Dive into the art scene with music performances, fashion shows, culinary experiences, films, comedy, and lots and lots of visual art.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
Alexandria Old Town Art Festival
At Old Town’s premier art event, in picturesque John Carlyle Square, you can browse jury-selected creations including sculpture, painting, jewelry, pottery, textiles, and more by artists from around the country.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
DC Art All Night
Experience art nearly round-the-clock—painting, photography, fashion, music, and more—during the District’s overnight Art All Night. Past years have welcomed more than 100 artists to participate in citywide events including yoga, body painting, belly dancing, caricature, and concert pop-ups.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival
This event is a Montgomery County gem. The parade serves as a live exhibition—marchers are invited to wear, perform, sing, and carry works of art down the streets of Wheaton. After they strut their stuff, entertainment by local musicians and dancers begins, to accompany visitors while they browse art for sale and snack on fare from vendors.
Admission: Free.
Back to Top
Art on the Avenue
Every year, Art on the Avenue fills the heart of Del Ray with ceramics, books, candles, clothing, home goods, and other artist-made products. It also features folk, rock, country, and Irish bands, plus a pie-baking contest.
Admission: Free.
Pro tip: Restaurants along Mount Vernon Avenue are open—which may not be obvious behind the tents. Also, if you want to keep walking around, most vendors will store a bulky purchase in their tent.