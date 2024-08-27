Photograph by Joy Asico-Smith/Bou.

How 4 New Omakase Sushi Experiences Stack Up

Everything you need to know before splurging.

Contents
  1. Kiyomi
  2. Omakase @ Barracks Row
  3. Sushi by Bou
  4. Dear Sushi

Kiyomi

1850 K St., NW

Website

Photograph courtesy of The Square works.

Neighborhood: Downtown DC.

Who’s behind it: Masaaki “Uchi” Uchino, formerly head chef at Sushi Nakazawa.

Standout bite: Spicy tuna hand roll with extra-crackly nori.

Price: $40 for a 30-minute progression of nine courses at lunch, $100 for a more leisurely 15 courses at dinner.

Add-ons: A5 Wagyu, caviar, and seasonal truffles coming soon.

Vibe: Casual and relaxed in the middle of the Square food hall.

Seats: 12 counter seats.

Our take: The atrium location lacks the ambience of other omakase dining rooms, but this is one of the best values in town.

 

Omakase @ Barracks Row

522 Eighth St., SE

Website

Photograph by Theogenic Photography.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill.

Who’s behind it: Chef Ricky Wang, an alum of Sushi Nakazawa and Minibar, and Chris Zhu, owner of Han Palace, the Chinese restaurant downstairs.

Standout bite: Melt-in-your-mouth mackerel.

Price: $180 for 21 courses.

Add-ons: Seasonal uni flight ($50), A5 Japanese Wagyu nigiri topped with caviar ($25).

Vibe: Luxe and serene with a stage-like marble counter.

Seats: 14 counter seats.

Our take: This is a top-tier experience that’s big on educating diners about its sourcing and preparations.

 

Sushi by Bou

550 School St., SW (in CitizenM Hotel)

Website

Photograph by Joy Asico-Smith.

Neighborhood: Southwest DC, near L’Enfant Plaza.

Who’s behind it: Hospitality group Simple Venue and chef David Bouhadana, who run 20 locations around the country

Standout bite: Miso cod.

Price: $60 for 12 courses or $100 for 17—all in 60 minutes.

Add-ons: “Big Mac” nigiri with uni, toro, scallop, and Wagyu ($25).

Vibe: Disco balls and funky decor make this rooftop with Capitol views feel like a party.

Seats: Ten at the counter, plus more in the lounge and on the rooftop for drinks only.

Our take: The restaurant reads “fun,” but the sushi-counter seats are too close, the music too loud, and the rice undercooked.

 

Dear Sushi

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Website

Photograph by ShotbyEM.

Neighborhood: Near Judiciary Square.

Who’s behind it: Makoto Okuwa and the team behind the food hall Love, Makoto, where it’s located.

Standout bite: Hay-smoked fatty tuna.

Price: $85 for 15 courses.

Add-ons: Get four extra nigiri for $35. Daily splurges might include Japanese A5 Wagyu and uni ($18) or sweet shrimp with finger lime ($16).

Vibe: Clean and modern with tall streetside windows.

Seats: Ten at the bar and 65 at tables.

Our take: The menu has creative touches such as heart-shaped soy-sauce dishes and “old school” and “new school” nigiri pairings.

This article appears in the July 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

