Kiyomi
1850 K St., NW
Neighborhood: Downtown DC.
Who’s behind it: Masaaki “Uchi” Uchino, formerly head chef at Sushi Nakazawa.
Standout bite: Spicy tuna hand roll with extra-crackly nori.
Price: $40 for a 30-minute progression of nine courses at lunch, $100 for a more leisurely 15 courses at dinner.
Add-ons: A5 Wagyu, caviar, and seasonal truffles coming soon.
Vibe: Casual and relaxed in the middle of the Square food hall.
Seats: 12 counter seats.
Our take: The atrium location lacks the ambience of other omakase dining rooms, but this is one of the best values in town.
Omakase @ Barracks Row
522 Eighth St., SE
Neighborhood: Capitol Hill.
Who’s behind it: Chef Ricky Wang, an alum of Sushi Nakazawa and Minibar, and Chris Zhu, owner of Han Palace, the Chinese restaurant downstairs.
Standout bite: Melt-in-your-mouth mackerel.
Price: $180 for 21 courses.
Add-ons: Seasonal uni flight ($50), A5 Japanese Wagyu nigiri topped with caviar ($25).
Vibe: Luxe and serene with a stage-like marble counter.
Seats: 14 counter seats.
Our take: This is a top-tier experience that’s big on educating diners about its sourcing and preparations.
Sushi by Bou
550 School St., SW (in CitizenM Hotel)
Neighborhood: Southwest DC, near L’Enfant Plaza.
Who’s behind it: Hospitality group Simple Venue and chef David Bouhadana, who run 20 locations around the country
Standout bite: Miso cod.
Price: $60 for 12 courses or $100 for 17—all in 60 minutes.
Add-ons: “Big Mac” nigiri with uni, toro, scallop, and Wagyu ($25).
Vibe: Disco balls and funky decor make this rooftop with Capitol views feel like a party.
Seats: Ten at the counter, plus more in the lounge and on the rooftop for drinks only.
Our take: The restaurant reads “fun,” but the sushi-counter seats are too close, the music too loud, and the rice undercooked.
Dear Sushi
200 Massachusetts Ave., NW
Neighborhood: Near Judiciary Square.
Who’s behind it: Makoto Okuwa and the team behind the food hall Love, Makoto, where it’s located.
Standout bite: Hay-smoked fatty tuna.
Price: $85 for 15 courses.
Add-ons: Get four extra nigiri for $35. Daily splurges might include Japanese A5 Wagyu and uni ($18) or sweet shrimp with finger lime ($16).
Vibe: Clean and modern with tall streetside windows.
Seats: Ten at the bar and 65 at tables.
Our take: The menu has creative touches such as heart-shaped soy-sauce dishes and “old school” and “new school” nigiri pairings.
This article appears in the July 2024 issue of Washingtonian.