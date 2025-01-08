PHOTOS: Scenes from Inside the Capitol Rotunda as the Public Honors President Carter

Thousands of Washingtonians and visitors from across America are expected to walk through the Capitol Building this week to pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda. Carter’s body arrived in DC on Tuesday morning and will remain lying in state with an honor guard until Thursday morning.

After lawmakers held a smaller memorial service for Carter in the rotunda Tuesday evening, public visitors have been traversing the snow-lined streets of DC to honor the former president, who after his time in the White House became a renowned humanitarian at home and abroad. He will leave the US Capitol grounds at 9:00 AM on Thursday for his 10:00 AM state funeral service at Washington National Cathedral.

Here are some scenes from the Capitol tribute to Carter on Tuesday morning: