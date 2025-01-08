News & Politics

PHOTOS: Scenes from Inside the Capitol Rotunda as the Public Honors President Carter

Rotunda visitors can pay respects to Carter before Thursday's funeral at the National Cathedral.

Former president Jimmy Carter lies in state in the US Capitol Rotunda Photograph by Evy Mages

Thousands of Washingtonians and visitors from across America are expected to walk through the Capitol Building this week to pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda. Carter’s body arrived in DC on Tuesday morning and will remain lying in state with an honor guard until Thursday morning. 

After lawmakers held a smaller memorial service for Carter in the rotunda Tuesday evening, public visitors have been traversing the snow-lined streets of DC to honor the former president, who after his time in the White House became a renowned humanitarian at home and abroad. He will leave the US Capitol grounds at 9:00 AM on Thursday for his 10:00 AM state funeral service at Washington National Cathedral.

Here are some scenes from the Capitol tribute to Carter on Tuesday morning:

Lawmakers and members of the public line the capitol rotunda Tuesday morning to honor former president Jimmy Carter. Photograph by Evy Mages
Members of the US military maintain a guard of honor surrounding the casket of former president Jimmy Carter. Photograph by Evy Mages
Members of the public can view former President Jimmy Carter lying in state in the US Capitol Building until 7:00 AM Thursday morning. Photograph by Evy Mages
Former President Jimmy Carter will lie in state on Capitol Hill until his state funeral service on Thursday morning at 10:00 AM at the Washington National Cathedral. Photograph by Evy Mages

