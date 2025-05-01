7 Glamorous Drag Brunches Around DC

June is Pride Month. Looking to celebrate at one of DC’s many drag brunches? Check out these weekend celebrations of food, performance, and inclusivity. Even better: Where all are on the calendar year-round.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

On one Saturday each month, this Silver Spring eatery with coastal fare puts on a three-hour drag brunch extravaganza, with good views of the performance from any seat in the restaurant. Tickets go for $10 per person; reserve them here.

1602 U St., NW

This U Street French restaurant teams up with DC Drag Show Brunch (formerly hosted at Lima Twist) to put on a star-studded drag show every Saturday. Cheer on acts from local queens, as well as celebrity impersonators of Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé. Reserve your ticket for $27 per person here. The fun starts at noon, and you can purchase food from an a la carte menu.

1250 Connecticut Ave., NW

Head to this beer-obsessed Dupont hangout every Saturday and Sunday for a drag show with a brunch buffet, headlined by “DC’s Jersey Girl” Crystal Edge. The bar offers several drink specials during showtime, including $18 bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes and $10 “bridezilla” shooters. It costs $48 per person, and you can make a reservation here. Doors open at 10:30 AM for the 11:30 show.

2001 11th St., NW

Drag brunch at this U Street lounge starts at 11 AM on Saturdays . Guests can expect a buffet with Southern-style dishes and mimosas, as well as a show that leans heavily on audience participations (Get ready for a sing-along!). Your $50 ticket includes the buffet—reserve a seat here.

1120 Maine Ave ., SW

Sundays at this Wharf Italian dining room means three things: a waterfront breeze, Italian brunch plates (frittatas, carbonara), and a drag show. $25 tickets include a welcome cocktail and entry to the photo-friendly rooftop performance, and are available to reserve here. Purchase food from an a la carte menu.

900 U St., NW

No drag brunch list is complete without this nearly 20-year-old LGBTQ+ sports bar that hosts all-you-can-eat buffets every Saturday and Sunday. Duo Sapphire Blue and Deja Diamond host two hours of performances, and the spread includes pork ribs, empanadas, and homemade desserts. Reserve your ticket for $58.51 here.

1811 Columbia Rd., NW

The longtime crown jewel of DC’s drag brunch scene is this award-winning Adams Morgan Japanese restaurant. There are two showtimes—10 AM and 1 PM—every Sunday. The all-you-can-eat buffet pairs American breakfast bites, like chicken and waffles, alongside yakisoba and mini matcha tarts. Tickets are $39.95 per person, and are available for purchase here.