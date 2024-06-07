Protected: The Hot List: 10 Restaurants Around DC We’re Loving Right Now

Written by
,
and
| Published on

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Petworth.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Ike Allen
Ike Allen
Assistant Editor

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

The Local Girls Who Inspired the Hollywood Classic “Mean Girls”

Meet the NIH Detectives Cracking Medicine’s Toughest Cases

The Great Restaurant Fee Fiasco

Meet the DC Activist Behind the Alt-Meat Revolution