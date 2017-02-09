Sections
22 DC-Area Restaurant Trends We’re Sick Of

By , and on
Shishito peppers aren't that cool. Photo via Flickr user anjuli_ayer.

1. Shishito peppers

2. Dishes that come “as they’re ready”

3. Cacio e pepe

4. Local beer for the sake of local beer

5. Squid ink

6. Themed restaurants

7. Pig ears

8. Even more expensive chain steakhouses

9. Gratuitous tasting menus

10. Referring to leafy greens as “brassicas” (it’s kale, people)

11. Crispy Brussels sprouts

12. Moscow mules

13. Mismatched grandma plates

14. The disappearing bread basket

15. “Hen eggs”

16. Tuna tartare

17. One drink menu for four people

18. Menus that don’t describe the dishes

19. Bao buns

20. Wagyu and caviar for the sake of luxury ingredients

21. Reclaimed church pews for seating

22. Bonito flakes

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

