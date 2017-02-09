1. Shishito peppers
2. Dishes that come “as they’re ready”
3. Cacio e pepe
4. Local beer for the sake of local beer
5. Squid ink
6. Themed restaurants
7. Pig ears
8. Even more expensive chain steakhouses
9. Gratuitous tasting menus
10. Referring to leafy greens as “brassicas” (it’s kale, people)
11. Crispy Brussels sprouts
12. Moscow mules
13. Mismatched grandma plates
14. The disappearing bread basket
15. “Hen eggs”
16. Tuna tartare
17. One drink menu for four people
18. Menus that don’t describe the dishes
19. Bao buns
20. Wagyu and caviar for the sake of luxury ingredients
21. Reclaimed church pews for seating
22. Bonito flakes
This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.