Food

The H Street Whole Foods (Finally!) Sets An Opening Date

The new branch will have a bar and Paper Horse ramen.
By on
The H Street Whole Foods is almost here.

The highly anticipated Whole Foods at 600 H Street, Northeast, will (finally!) open on March 15, and there’s a lot more than organic bananas to look forward to.

Among the perks of the 40,000 square-foot store are an outdoor patio and a bar with 16 local drafts, wines, and a “gourmet hot dog cart,” according to a press release from the grocer. The pub’s offerings will include a first-release collaboration with Atlas Brew Works; the Ivy City-based brewery will also give their spent grains for specialty house-made breads. In the aisles, shoppers will find a number of products from local restaurants, including new restaurant sauces from Cava, and Maketto spice blends.

Maketto chef/owner Erik Bruner-Yang will also operate a branch of his Whole Foods-based ramen concept, Paper Horse, in the new venue. More than just ramen bowls, the H Street branch will serve a larger menu of Asian comfort foods.

