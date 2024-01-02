What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2024

OUT: Happy hour
IN: Late night
OUT: Yelping about service
IN: Yelping about service fees
OUT: Chili crisp
IN: Salsa macha
OUT: 14th Street
IN: Union Market District
OUT: Thinking about the Roman empire
IN: Thinking about Roman pastas
OUT: Spin-off fast-casual eateries
IN: Spin-off bars
OUT: Swimming pool bar
IN: Hot tub bar
OUT: Bars with themes
IN: Bars with DJs
OUT: Showy cocktails
IN: Showy coffees
OUT: Espresso martinis
IN: Martini service
OUT: Burger and a beer
IN: Sandwich and a cocktail
OUT: Bottomless brunch
IN: All-day breakfast
OUT: The burbs??
IN: The burbs!!
OUT: Stephen Starr
IN: Stephen Starr collabs
OUT: Celebrity chef arrivals
IN: Celebrity chef comebacks
OUT: Political drink specials
IN: Political drink hangovers
OUT: Moon Rabbit
IN: Moon Rabbit
OUT: Closures citing Covid
IN: Closures citing crime