What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2024

Hello, salsa macha, showy coffees, and late nights

Martini service at Medina. Photograph by Jennifer Chase.

OUT: Happy hour
IN: Late night

OUT: Yelping about service
IN: Yelping about service fees

OUT: Chili crisp
IN: Salsa macha

OUT: 14th Street
IN: Union Market District

OUT: Thinking about the Roman empire
IN: Thinking about Roman pastas

OUT: Spin-off fast-casual eateries
IN: Spin-off bars

OUT: Swimming pool bar
IN: Hot tub bar

OUT: Bars with themes
IN: Bars with DJs

OUT: Showy cocktails
IN: Showy coffees

OUT: Espresso martinis
IN: Martini service

OUT: Burger and a beer
IN: Sandwich and a cocktail

OUT: Bottomless brunch
IN: All-day breakfast

OUT: The burbs??
IN: The burbs!!

OUT: Stephen Starr
IN: Stephen Starr collabs

OUT: Celebrity chef arrivals
IN: Celebrity chef comebacks

OUT: Political drink specials
IN: Political drink hangovers

OUT: Moon Rabbit
IN: Moon Rabbit

OUT: Closures citing Covid
IN: Closures citing crime

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

