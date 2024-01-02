What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2024

OUT: Happy hour

IN: Late night

OUT: Yelping about service

IN: Yelping about service fees

OUT: Chili crisp

IN: Salsa macha

OUT: 14th Street

IN: Union Market District

OUT: Thinking about the Roman empire

IN: Thinking about Roman pastas

OUT: Spin-off fast-casual eateries

IN: Spin-off bars

OUT: Swimming pool bar

IN: Hot tub bar

OUT: Bars with themes

IN: Bars with DJs

OUT: Showy cocktails

IN: Showy coffees

OUT: Espresso martinis

IN: Martini service

OUT: Burger and a beer

IN: Sandwich and a cocktail

OUT: Bottomless brunch

IN: All-day breakfast

OUT: The burbs??

IN: The burbs!!

OUT: Stephen Starr

IN: Stephen Starr collabs

OUT: Celebrity chef arrivals

IN: Celebrity chef comebacks

OUT: Political drink specials

IN: Political drink hangovers

OUT: Moon Rabbit

IN: Moon Rabbit

OUT: Closures citing Covid

IN: Closures citing crime

Join the conversation!