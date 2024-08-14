Food

DC’s Latest Plant-Based Obsession: Ceviche

Try these refreshing vegan spins on the Peruvian seafood dish.

Written by
Published on
Photograph of flower ceviche by Rey Lopez.


Some of the most inventive and impressive ceviches in town don’t contain any seafood—in fact, they’re vegan. These refreshing plant-based spins on the classic Peruvian dish of citrus-marinated fish offer a cooling counterpoint to summer swelter.

Mita

Photograph of young coconut ceviche courtesy of Mita.

Star ingredient: Young coconut
At this Latin-minded vegan tasting-menu spot in Shaw, young coconut is marinated in mushroom powder for umami oomph, then set in a pool of coconut-milk-powered leche de tigre alongside cachaça-infused pineapple and crispy tapioca pearls.

 

China Chilcano

Photograph of coconut ceviche courtesy of China Chilcano.

Star ingredient: Coconut
This brunch-only, tropical twist at José Andrés’s Penn Quarter Peruvian place sets tender cubes of coconut in a leche de tigre sauce enriched with fiery habaneros and a wallop of lime juice. Served in a coconut, the app comes dappled with sesame seeds and cilantro sprigs.

 

Imperfecto

Photograph of flower ceviche by Rey Lopez.

Star ingredient: Flowers
A bouquet of flavors, colors, and textures bloom in chef Enrique Limardo’s radiant rendition. The rainbow of delicate blossoms and microgreens, including marigold and sorrel, is combined with silky leche de tigre sauce and puffs of popped cancha corn.

 

Centrolina

Photograph of watermelon ceviche by Scott Suchman .

Star ingredient: Watermelon
What’s cooler than being cool? Ice-cold fruit ceviche. This one features cubes of watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, and snowbanks of beet-Campari and lemon­grass granitas.

 

Nobu

Photograph of tomatoe ceviche by Rey Lopez.

Star ingredient: Tomatoes
Although this sushi restaurant’s ceviche is available all year, summer is the best time to savor the vibrant mélange of local tomatoes. Tossed in a mix of yuzu and lemon juices, soy sauce, and tongue-tingling aji amarillo paste, the dish artfully blends Japanese and Peruvian flavors.

 

DC Vegan

Photograph of strawberry ceviche courtesy of DC Vegan.

Star ingredient: Strawberries
A jumble of citrus-splashed strawberries and hearts of palm is enriched with creamy avocado. Scoop everything up on a tortilla chip for a bite that’s bright, bold, sweet, and savory.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Nevin Martell
Parenting writer

Nevin Martell is a parenting, food, and travel writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Saveur, Men’s Journal, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Runner’s World, and many other publications. He is author of eight books, including It’s So Good: 100 Real Food Recipes for Kids, Red Truck Bakery Cookbook: Gold-Standard Recipes from America’s Favorite Rural Bakery, and the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. When he isn’t working, he loves spending time with his wife and their six-year-old son, who already runs faster than he does.

