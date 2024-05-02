The DC area is going all out for Cinco de Mayo—this Sunday, May 5—with parties, festivals, bar crawls, restaurant specials, and more. And if you’re just in search of a great taco? Check out our guide to the city’s best taquerias.

Cinco de Mayo Weekend at Bryant Street

May 3-5

location_onBryant Street languageWebsite

The Bryant Street Market is partying all weekend long. On Friday, practice your dance moves at an outdoor salsa social. Saturday and Sunday feature a farmer’s market, DJ block party, pet costume contest, and piñata-making workshop (free).

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Punch Bowl Social

May 3-5

location_onBallston Quarter languageWebsite

Retro arcade games, bowling, karaoke, ping-pong, and a photo booth are highlights at this restaurant/bar. This weekend, it’ll put on a Latin dance playlist and hold a mini piñata scavenger hunt (free entry).

Running of the Chihuahuas

May 4

location_onWharf languageWebsite

The most adorable dog race returns to DC this weekend to help raise funds for Rural Dog Rescue. The 12th Annual Running of the Chihuahuas brings more than 150 chihuahuas to the Wharf’s 60-foot racetrack to compete for pet-friendly gifts and prizes. The event includes a pet parade, a 360 pet photo booth, and more (free).

Shipgarten’s Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 4-5

location_onShipgarten languageWebsite

There’s excitement for everyone at Shipgarten’s two-day Cinco de Mayo Festival. The festivities include upbeat music, margaritas, a three-legged race, a jalapeño eating contest, and snacks. At Sunday’s family festival kids can meet characters from Disney’s Encanto movie, play in the moon bounce, watch a magic show, and have their faces painted (free).

Lucha Libre Battle

May 4

location_onHook Hall languageWebsite

Mexico’s professional wrestling troupe Lucha Libre will battle it out at Hook Hall, with an adult match and a separate match for children. Wrestling fans can expect to see competitors perform high-flying maneuvers and don cultural masks in celebration of the holiday ($25+).

Margarita Rooftop Hop

May 4

location_onClarendon languageWebsite

Clarendon’s margarita-themed bar crawl is a great way to experience multiple Cinco de Mayo celebrations at once. Party-goers have a chance to visit Don Tito, Coco B’s, Clarendon Ballroom, Buena Vida, and more places to binge on tacos and tequila ($7+access to all venues).

Cinco de Mayo block party

May 4-5

location_onUrbano Mosaic languageWebsite

Mexican restaurant Urbano is throwing an all-ages block party at its Mosaic District location. Saturday kicks off with an all-day festival featuring live music, a DJ, kids activities, face painting, and a taco tent. On Sunday, the fun continues with music, the taco tent, a margarita cart, and patio seating; there are additional happenings at the restaurant’s other locations, too (free).

Mercado DC Street Food Festival

May 5

location_onEastern Market North Hall languageWebsite

At this immersive Latin street food festival at Eastern Market’s North Hall, graze on a variety of dishes at the food stands featuring recipes from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, and beyond. It’ll offer live music and salsa lessons, too ($15).

“Little Mexico” Celebration

May 4-5

location_on14th St., between Spring Rd. and Shepherd St., NW languageWebsite

There are two days of festivities along this Columbia Heights/Petworth stretch, home to some of DC’s top Mexican restaurants. Anafre is setting up a street taqueria outside its dining room, and offering happy hour pricing all day Saturday and Sunday. Taqueria Habanero and Chicatana are also discounting drinks both days, and DC Corazon will offer several specials Sunday. On Saturday, there’s live mariachi from 6 to 9 PM. (free)

Cinco de Mayo at Ometeo

May 5

location_on1640 Capital One Dr., Tysons languageWebsite

The outdoor celebration at this Tysons newcomer runs from 1 to 5 PM. Look for $10 margaritas, taco and tamale specials (including a taco al pastor station), live music, and kid-friendly activities like cornhole and face painting. (free entry)

Cinco de Mayo Party at Pascual

May 5

location_on732 Maryland Ave., NE languageWebsite

The Capitol Hill hotspot is hosting an all-inclusive party (21 and over only), with live entertainment, michelada and taco stations, margaritas, and dishes from the wood-fired grill. Tickets can be purchased here. Choose between two entry times—5:30 and 7:30 PM. ($150)

Pinko de Mayo Party

May 5

location_on3000 12th St., NE languageWebsite

Channel your inner Elle Woods, don a pink outfit, and day-drink at Brookland wine bar Primrose’s sixth annual “Pinko De Mayo” party, which shows off new offerings from sister winery Lightwell Survey. The afternoon celebration of the vernal equinox, which coincides with Cinco de Mayo, runs from 1 to 4 PM and will include snacks and first tastes of five wines, including the latest rosè. ($50)

Happy Hour at Sports & Social

May 5

location_on1314 U St., NW, 11800 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda languageWebsite

Both locations of this sports bar are offering an all-day happy hour with $1 churros, $2 tacos, and $3 chips and salsa. Margaritas are $5 to $8, depending on flavor and tequila. (free entry)

Cinco de Mayo at the Station at Riverdale Park

May 5

location_on6621 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park languageWebsite

Head to this mixed use development for fresh bouquets from the Calluma Flower Truck (noon to 2 PM), $10 build-your-own margaritas at La Fantome food hall, and eats from District Taco. (free)

Cinco de Mayo at Water Park

May 5

location_on1601 Crystal Dr., Arlington languageWebsite

This event at the outdoor food hall at National Landing runs from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. It’ll feature a mariachi band, salsa lessons, kid-friendly activities, and margarita carts. (free)

Block Party at El Presidente

May 5

location_on1255 Union St., NE languageWebsite

Stephen Starr’s Mexican eatery is throwing a block party from noonto 6 PM, and highlights include an outdoor bar, a DJ, margarita flights, and tamales. (free entry)

Drag Brunch at El Sapo Cuban Social Club

May 5

location_on8455 Wayne Ave., Silver Spring languageWebsite

This gender-bending party, with happy hour prices, a buffet brunch, and a drag show, runs from noon to 2:30 PM (no strollers or highchairs). ($45)

Cinco de Mayo Party at Lauriol Plaza

May 5

location_on1835 18th St., NW languageWebsite

This Adams Morgan Tex-Mex institution hails its all-day Cinco de Mayo celebration as its“biggest party of the year.” Take advantage of drink specials on the patio or terrace. (free entry)

Food and Drink Specials at Mariscos 1133

May 5

location_on1133 11th St., NW languageWebsite

You might want to snag a reservation to this Mexican dining room, which will serve up $7 cocktails, and $3.50 draft beers and tacos. (free entry)

Brunch at Casta’s Rum Bar

May 5

location_on1121 New Hampshire Ave., NW languageWebsite

Roll in at noon for Casta’s boozy brunch party, which runs til 4 PM. The event will feature a live DJ, mojito towers, Cuban food, and a Patrón margarita bike, on which you pedal to blend your cocktail. (free entry)

