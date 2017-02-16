Sections
7 Restaurant Apps and Sites You’ll Actually Use

By on
Photo via iStock.

Rezhound

When you must have that prime reservation, this site scans OpenTable and sends texts and e-mails when space is available.

Vivino

Take a photo of a wine bottle—or a menu—and the app will pull up ratings, retail price, and more.

UberEats and Caviar

Forget chain pizza. These two apps are best for delivery from high-quality restaurants such as Central.

Seafood Watch

Monterey Bay Aquarium’s app tells which fish are eco-friendly—and what to avoid.

Klink

Hosting a party and run out of booze? This service will deliver beer, wine, and spirits in under an hour for a fee of less than $4.

Resy

This OpenTable competitor now manages reservations at top restaurants including The Dabney, All Purpose, and Masseria. One perk: It also sends alerts when tables open up at booked restaurants.

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

