Declaration, the founding fathers-themed restaurant in Shaw, will open a second location within a block of Nationals Park by November. (Unfortunately just after baseball season.)

The casual restaurant will continue to offer pizzas inspired by the original 13 colonies, which are all priced at $17.76 (get it?). However, executive Chef Demetrio Zavala, who also oversees sister restaurants Teddy & The Bully Bar and Lincoln, is expanding the menu to be a little less pizza-centric. Among the added offerings: cheesesteaks and Italian dishes themed around Philadelphia (that’s where the Declaration of Independence was signed, after all).

The new location will be double the size of its Shaw counterpart with a larger 24-seat bar and flip-top front that opens up to an outdoor patio. It’s also connected to the Marriott Residence Inn, and will supply packaged meals as room service to hotel guests.

During baseball season, most people are likely to encounter the restaurant because it’s within pitching distance of Nationals Park on the 1200 block of First Street, Southeast. Accordingly, Declaration plans to offer plenty of promotions aimed at fans.

“We want to be the place you go before the game and after the game,” owner Alan Popovsky says. “I know everybody says that, but that’s our goal.”

