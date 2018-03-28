Target Is Bringing Its Same-Day Grocery Delivery Service to DC

You know that meme depicting the typical Target shopper’s experience? You walk in wanting to buy one essential item, but end up with about ten times more than you expected. Well, now an app can do that for you.

Joining other area grocery delivery services — including Giant’s Peapod, AmazonFresh, and FreshDirect — Target’s Shipt is the newest company offering same-day delivery of produce, household goods, and other miscellaneous items that will no doubt end up in your digital cart. (Tech, toys, and home items are up for grabs, too.)

Launching in select DC-area and Baltimore stores on Thursday, Shipt is a members-only app that lets you grocery shop from your smartphone. For $99, you get an annual membership that lets you pay for your items and pick your own one-hour delivery window while an expert shopper does the heavy lifting, picking, and bagging, bringing your purchases to your door. With the membership comes free, unlimited delivery if orders are over $35.

The service first launched in Minneapolis earlier this month and is on track to be nationwide by the end of the year. As of March, the company offered over 55,000 products available for same-day delivery.

You can find out if your neighborhood Target offers Shipt’s services here.

