Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 9-15

Monday, April 9, 6PM

It’s finally light out after 5, making it perfect for a post-work hike through Rock Creek Park. Join DC Metropolitan Hikers for a brisk (3mph) hike from Pierce Mill, looping north and hitting a variety of trails. Bring water and wear shoes that can handle some mud. Let the group know you’re attending by signing up here. 2401 Tilden St., NW.

Tuesday, April 10, 6:30PM

It’s Taco Trot Tuesday at Potomac River Running Store in Vienna, where runners of all levels meet up for a 30-50 minute run with the Vienna Run Club. There’s a changing area, lockers, and onsite parking. Afterward, head to Taco Bamba to refuel with some carnitas and margs. 111 Maple Ave. West, Vienna.

Wednesday, April 11, 6:15PM

Discover the District joins with Braddock Fitness Series to bring you outdoor classes at the Braddock Interim Open Space. Bring your mat for 45 minutes of yoga with instructor Lindsey Canaley from Refresh Yoga Center, followed by extended happy hour at nearby Mason Social ($5 punch!). Register here. 600 N. Henry St., Alexandria.

Thursday, April 12, 5AM

Start your day with Pacers Clarendon for an early morning run with leader Amy. Meet at Starbucks down the hill from the store for a three to five mile run, usually on the W&OD Trail. All paces welcome. 2690 N. Clarendon Blvd, Arlington.

Friday, April 13

Happy hour cycling is back at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios. No need to clip in here (unless you want to bring your own cycling shoes, of course) so just show up and don’t forget water. Shannon leads this 50-minute class, meaning expect some HIIT and watch your heart rate rev up on the screen in the front of the room. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, April 14, 8AM

On every Saturday in April, The Alexandrian in Old Town will host a free “Winter to Spring” yoga session in the quaint hotel courtyard. Classes are led by an instructor from Refresh Yoga Center, so show up and get the zen vibes flowing. 480 King St., Alexandria.

Sunday, April 15, 10AM

Fitbit Local is back with a family-friendly game of capture the flag. The event will introduce the Fitbit Ace, the company’s first-ever kids’ activity tracker, as well as the Fitbit Versa, the new, geeked-out lightweight watch for adults. It’s first-come, first served to play, but it’s always a good idea to register here. P.S.: You might win a Versa. Georgetown Waterfront Park, 3303 Water St., NW.

