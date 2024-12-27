These DC-Area Gyms And Fitness Studios Are Offering Deals For New Members

Is your New Year’s resolution is to get more exercise? These DC-area gyms are offering introductory deals on workout classes to help you work up that self-actualizing sweat.

1105 2nd St., NE

An unlimited-ride package at this DC spin studio runs $169 monthly, but there are savings to be had—sign on for three months and save $50 each month, or commit to a full year and save $7o on your monthly rate. Want to pay month-to-month instead? The promo code MTM will get you a month of unlimited rides for $119, and then $139 per month after that (savings of $30). New riders can use the code 3FOR30 to score a three-pack of rides for $30 (a $49 value). Check out even more deals here.

1401 14th St., NW

New members of this boutique Logan Circle pilates studio can get a $99 group class intro pack: The deal covers up to six classes over a two-week period. (For reference, drop-in rates start at $25 per class.) Those in search of a more personalized experience can sign up for the private intro pack, priced at $299 for three private sessions over the course of 30 days. Plus Fuse will debut its brand-new Strength & Balance class on January 1.

12106 Wilkins Ave., North Bethesda

This boutique yoga studio’s new student special, priced at $30, includes one week of unlimited classes, both in-person and online. Sign up for the deal here.

804 N St., NW

The Shaw workout facility offers a free personal coaching session for newcomers. The independently owned studio also offers group fitness classes and an open gym.

3100 14th St., NW

This gym chain—known as Washington Sports Club until earlier this year—recently launched a new rewards program available at its Columbia Heights location. Members can earn points for checking into their gym, attending fitness classes, birthdays, and more; redeem those points for rewards like a free month of membership or a personal training session. First-timers can sign up for one free trial pass.

Locations in Arlington, Dupont Circle, and Navy Yard

First-timers at Barry’s Bootcamp—which offers HIIT workouts—can take three classes for $55, with a complimentary shake from the studio’s Fuel Bar included on the third class. (A single drop-in class costs $34.) In search of an at-home workout? The company’s app, Barry’s X, offers a catalogue of instructional videos: New users get a 30-day free trial.

Locations in Bethesda, Clarendon, Georgetown, and Shaw

New spinners can purchase two weeks of unlimited rides for $99. And former SoulCycle members looking to get back on the bike are eligible for a returning-customer deal: A three-pack of classes priced at $60.

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Get a free week of unlimited classes at any location when you try out this hot yoga chain. Online, the company also offers a number of free instructional videos.