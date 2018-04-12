THURSDAY, APRIL 12

SPORTS The Washington Capitals will kick off the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Capital One Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Though they have trouble closing in on the cup, the Caps have qualified for the postseason in 10 of the last 11 seasons (and have won the Metropolitan Division title for the last three consecutive seasons). Game two will be on Sunday night; if the series stretches past four games, then the Caps would play at home again for games 5 (April 21) and 7 (April 25). $49-$743, 7:30 PM.

THEATRE The Highwood Theatre’s production of the musical Soon features a reunion of local theatrical talent: It was written by DC native and Broadway writer/musician/performer Nick Blaemire and directed by local director/choreographer Cate Caplin. Blaemire, Caplin, and Highwood’s Executive Director Kevin Kearney all attended Sidwell Friends School. To make this production even more DC, longtime NBC4 anchor Doreen Gentzler will play the voice of the newscaster in the play. Through April 29. $10-$22.

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

MUSIC The Messthetics’ new self-titled album on Dischord Records has been the buzziest DC release of the spring. The trio—Fugazi rhythm section Joe Lally (bass) and Brendan Canty (drums) alongside guitarist Anthony Pirog—are celebrating with a local release show at the Black Cat Backstage. $12, 9 PM.

THEATRE The world-premiere musical Snow Child opens Friday at Arena Stage. The production, based on Eowyn Ivey’s debut novel, tells the story of a couple trying to reconstruct their marriage in the Alaskan wilderness when they are visited by a mysterious snowy girl. Through May 20. $41-$120.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

CELEBRATION On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the DC Compensated Emancipation Act, which freed slaves in the District nine months before his Emancipation Proclamation. DC’s Emancipation Day will be celebrated on April 14th this year at Freedom Plaza with a parade, concert, and fireworks. Performers include Brandy, Angie Stone, and Big Daddy Kane. Free, 2 PM to 8:30 PM.

PARADE The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade runs along Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Streets, NW. Hosted by ABC7 anchors Alison Starling and Jonathan Elias, the parade will have celebrity guests including The Chew’s co-host chef Carla Hall, rapper Silentó (remember whip/nae nae?), hip-hop group Arrested Development, and 2018 Miss America Cara Mund, as well as local youth choruses, dance groups, and marching bands. Around the corner, the Japanese street festival Sakura Matsuri will stretch down Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW, featuring vibrant performances on four stages. Parade: $20 (grandstand seats) or free (standing), 10 AM to noon. Sakura Matsuri: $10, 10 AM to 6 PM.

MUSEUMS The National Building Museum’s new exhibit, Evicted, explores the causes and impacts of eviction, which affects millions of Americans every year and causes long-lasting consequences for adults and children alike. The museum collaborated with Princeton sociology professor Matthew Desmond, whose book, Evicted, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2017. Images and audio interviews will help visitors face the enormity of this subject and provide a call to action. Through May 19, 2019. Free.

BENEFIT Chow down for a good cause at the sixth Crawfish for Cancer DC Crawfish Boil at Pinstripes Georgetown. The event raises money for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF). In addition to crawfish, there will be corn, potatoes, and an open bar, along with live music. $90 in advance or $100 at the door, 2 PM to 7 PM.

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

YOGA If you’re stressed out by your taxes, seek respite at the DC REI’s Tax Relief Relaxed Flow Yoga. Led by East Side Yoga owner Alia Khan, the session is taught in the vinyasa flow style and is appropriate for all levels. $10, 9 AM.

BEER The first keg of DC Brau’s beer The Public was tapped on April 15, 2011. The brewery is celebrating the seventh anniversary of its flagship pale ale with a celebration around the city. This inaugural Public Day will kick off with brunch at Wonderland, followed by a 5K Fun Run from Wonderland to Boundary Stone, where a cycling team featuring DC Brau’s co-founder Brandon Skall will host a fundraiser for an upcoming ride. The day finishes with draft and cask versions of Public and other Brau faves at Meridian Pint. Wonderland Brunch: 10 AM; Fun Run: 1 PM; Boundary Stone: 2:30 PM; Meridian Pint: 5 PM.