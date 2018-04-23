Here Are the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC this Week: April 23-29

Monday, April 23, 7PM

Meet at Port City Brewing for Joggers & Lagers, a one/three/five mile jaunt along leafy Holmes Run. The run starts and finishes at Port City’s tasting room, where the running group gathers afterward to refuel with pints. 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria.

Tuesday, April 24, all day

On the last Tuesday of every month, Balance Gym hosts an open house at each of its four locations: Thomas Circle, Foggy Bottom, Capitol Hill, and Glover Park. Guests can try group exercise classes, including bootcamp, spin, yoga, and barre, plus have full access to cardio equipment and weights in the gym. Thomas Circle, 1111 14th St., NW; Foggy Bottom, 2401 M St., NW; Capitol Hill, 214 D St., SE; and Glover Park, 2121 Wisconsin Ave., NW, #110.

Wednesday, April 25, 6:15PM

Bring your yoga mat for a 45-minute, barre-inspired class with instructor LeeAnne Peña from Refresh Yoga Center as part of Discover the District and Braddock Fitness Series’ outdoor classes. The outdoor barre sesh will be held at Braddock Interim Open Space, and afterward, head to nearby Mason Social for $5 punch and extended happy hour. Be sure to register here. 600 N. Henry St., Alexandria.

Thursday, April 26, 6PM

Been meaning to throw a little speed work into your training runs, but just can’t seem to get there? Delay no more and join MINT Studio @ Manhattan Laundry and Olympic qualifier Roger Mack for a sprint workout at the track at Cardozo Education Campus. 1346 Florida Ave., NW.

Friday, April 27, 6:30AM

Getting a run in before work means you’ll be able to make it to happy hour after. Join DC Capital Striders bright and early at the Tenleytown Metro for a three to six mile fun run (you set the pace) led by Rachel. Let the gang know you’re coming by registering here. 4501 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

Saturday, April 28, 8AM

It’s your last chance for Saturday morning at The Alexandrian in Old Town, which has been hosting free “Winter to Spring” yoga sessions in its quaint hotel courtyard throughout the month of April. Classes are led by an instructor from nearby Refresh Yoga Center. Bring your own mat and stick around for brunch at Jackson 20, the hotel’s restaurant. Register here. 480 King St., Alexandria.

Sunday, April 29, 10AM

Runners looking to cross train are in luck: Join personal trainer David Nickum at Pacers Fairfax for a boot camp that uses your own body weight to target muscles runners tend to ignore. The class is appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Bring your yoga mat and a water bottle. 10420 N. Street, Fairfax.

