9 DC Area Turkey Trot Races on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just one week away, which means it’s also time to lace up those running shoes for the annual Turkey Trot races that happen around the DMV. Here’s where you can don a turkey costume, bring the pup, run with kids, and more. All races are on Thursday, November 28.

DC

1325 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The 23rd annual SOME (So Others Might Eat) run kicks off at Freedom Plaza, where runners can enjoy some music before heading off down Pennsylvania Avenue. Kids aged 10 and under can run the one mile Little Turkey Race or go for the adult 5K, both of which can be timed or un-timed. Check-in begins at 6:30 AM, with the one-miler kicking off at 7:30 AM, followed by the 5K at 8:30 AM. Make sure to wear your best turkey costume for a competition at 9:30 AM, followed by a free festival at 11 AM back at Freedom Plaza. If you can’t make it, runners can complete the 5K virtually by November 30. Registration for the in-person one-miler is $35 and $65 for the 5K.

Maryland

Alice B. McCullough Field, Montgomery and Eighth sts., Laurel

Join fellow trotters for a 5K or one-miler starting at 8 AM, with a pre-race warm up and post-race celebration. The event will feature a photo booth and costume contests. Registration starts at $54.

Arnold, Baltimore City, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Towson, and Westminster

With six race locations across central Maryland, the Y’s trots welcome both kids and dogs. Registration is $48.70 and includes a tee shirt.

318 Sixth St., Eastport

Take a run through downtown Annapolis starting at 9 AM; dogs, strollers, and kids are welcome. Throw on your best turkey attire to win a prize, and sip on light refreshments. Registration is online and ranges from $10 to $45. Shirts can be purchased for an additional $17.

Virginia

414 N. Fillmore St., Arlington

Arlington’s annual 5K kicks off near Lyon Park Community Center at 8 AM. Runners can receive a colorful tee shirt or upgrade to a long-sleeved performance shirt for an additional $20. The new trail this year snakes through Columbia Gardens Cemetery before looping back through the Ashton Heights neighborhood. You can register until November 24, with fees starting at $25 for children aged 6 to 17 and $50 for adults.

George Washington Middle School, 1005 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Bring the whole family–and yes, that includes furry friends–to this run in Del Ray. The race kicks off at 9 AM, and is followed by an awards ceremony at 10:30 AM, where $2000 will be split between the top three finishers of each category. Registration is open until 6 AM Thanksgiving day, with prices ranging from $10 to $40 (shirts are an additional $15). Organizers will collect non-perishable food donations for ALIVE! during the race.

South Lakes High School, 11400 South Lakes Dr., Reston

Run virtually or in-person around Lake Audubon at this 5K or one-miler. Registration starts at $35. The races begin at 8 AM and 8:05 AM respectively.

9330 Pentland Place, Fairfax

Run four miles through the Mantua community as spectators cheer along the route. Runners and walkers are encouraged to show up early, as last year’s race brought out almost 2000 participants. The race kicks off at 9 AM. Registration costs $45 and includes a tee shirt.

400 Center St. S., Vienna

Join the James Madison High School Band and Vienna Volunteer Fire Department at 8 AM for a 5K, 10K, or kids fun run. After jogging through Vienna, trotters end at a finish line festival with music, prizes, and refreshments. Registration is $10 for the kids’ run; $45 for the 5K; and $50 for the 10K.