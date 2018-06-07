Celebrate Pride all Month with These Fitness Events around DC

Equinox , June 7, 6:00 PM

It’s not too late to head over to Equinox for a Pride kick-off party. The evening starts with a dance class led by Gabriel Sanchez and a live DJ and ends with complimentary drinks in the lobby. RSVP on Facebook. 1170 22nd St., NW.

DC Front Runners, June 8,

Over a thousand runners will storm Historic Congressional Cemetery as part of the sixth annual DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K. The race is sold out, but you can support by making a donation (proceeds benefit a number of local LGBTQ charities) or cheering on the runners and hang at the Finish Line Party. 1801 E St SE.

Balance Gym, June 9, 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Join Crossfit Balance Thomas Circle at 11:00 AM for Pull For Pride, a deadlift competition in partnership with Women’s Strength Coalition that benefits organizations that provide direct support to LGBTQ youth struggling with homelessness. All gender identities at all experience levels are welcome, and flights are determined by first attempt, not weight class. RSVP on Facebook. Balance is also hosting a Pride Parade after-party at 4:00 PM on the roof at Thomas Circle with snacks, drinks, and a slip ‘n’ slide, so bring your suit! 1339 Green Ct., NW.

Vida Fitness, June 9, 7:00 -10:00 PM

Vida Fitness/Penthouse Pool Club at the Yards is hosting its annual DC Black PRIDE Pool Party in its rooftop pool. Soak in the sunset while sipping poolside cocktails as a DJ spins. It’s $10 at the door and you can RSVP on Facebook. 1212 4th St SE.

Sand & Steel Fitness, June 16, 12 PM – 2:00 PM

Sand & Steel Fitness will host a Pride Powerlifting seminar that focuses on techniques for three major lifts: the low bar back squat, barbell deadlift, and bench press. The cost is $20 and you can sign up here. Plus, in the month of June, members of the LGBTQ community save 15% on personal training by using the coupon code LGBT PRIDE. 109 S. Alfred St., Alexandria.

SoulCycle

Ride for Pride at SoulCycle, where for the month of June, 5% of proceeds from its Pride Packs will be donated to the Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth. Pride Packs are $280 and good for 10 SoulCycle rides. Here’s the DC lineup of Pride Rides, which feature Pride-themed music and special lighting:

June 8

7:00 AM with Cher at Mount Vernon

9:45 AM SoulChallenge with Kathleen at Georgetown

5:30 AM with DJ at 14th Street

June 9

8:30 AM with Tiffany West End

11:45 AM with Kathleen at 14th Street

June 17

11:45 AM with Cher at West End

2:00 PM SoulChallenge with Kathleen at Mount Vernon

June 30

11:45 AM with Natalia at West End

