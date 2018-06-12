Commander Salamander Makes a Surprise Return For “Wonder Woman” Filming

For anyone who bought hair dye or skinny ties at Commander Salamander way back in the 20th century, it’s a jarring sight: The Georgetown institution, which shuttered for good in 2010, has unexpectedly returned. But don’t plan on doing any shopping. The familiar storefront is actually part of a set for the sequel to Wonder Woman, which is apparently set in 1984 and is currently filming around DC. The recreated store is a block up the street from the original location, and is part of a larger effort to convert the intersection of Wisconsin Ave. and P street into a 1980s street scene for the film.

It turns out that the set is located right next to high-end consignment store REDDz Trading, which is operated by former Commander Salamander owner Wendy Ezrailson. “It’s so ironic that it’s exactly next to my store now,” Ezrailson says. “I loved [seeing the recreation]. I was excited and so happy.”

Ezrailson says she provided the Wonder Woman production team a few of her own belongings to lend the temporary shop authenticity. “I gave them this pair of platform shoes that I had from the ’80s that are so insane,” she says.

Old customers are definitely noticing the store’s surprise return. “Do you know how many people have called me or texted me or on Facebook or Instagram?” Ezrailson says. “They were so excited. They thought we were opening the store again until they realized it was just for the movie. People want the store to be back.”

Filming will shut down traffic on Wisconsin Ave. on June 13 and 14 and again on July 1.