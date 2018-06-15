These Are the Ten Things DC Foodies Are Talking About

This year’s Mexican boom—more than seven new places!—continues. The swankiest so far: Victor Albisu’s intimate spot, which replaces his Penn Quarter steakhouse, Del Campo. Think hamachi-hibiscus crudo and spiced tomahawk steaks. 777 I St., NW.

The team behind Petworth’s Timber Pizza created Park View’s new Jewish deli, specializing in bagels so good you’ll want to, yes, dial Mom. 3301 Georgia Ave., NW.

3. Pop-Ups

José Andrés joins the lineup at Wolf Trap with Ovations (1551 Trap Rd., Vienna), a season-long preview of his America Eats Tavern, which is coming to Georgetown this summer. On Capitol Hill, the Dorjee Momo Residency (317 Seventh St., SE), which runs through August, lets you try Tibetan hot pot alongside a lychee martini (why not?).

Jordanian beers, Lebanese snacks, “Saz’Iraq” cocktails, and Arab party music at a Middle Eastern pop-up turned bilevel bar in Adams Morgan. 2226 18th St., NW.

5. Food Halls

Tastemakers (2800 Tenth St., NE), a food hall in Brookland, is filled with vendors for bagels, tacos, and cheesesteaks. Keep an eye out for two Asian-themed halls in Rockville: the Spot and Pike Kitchen, coming this summer—plus Ballston’s Quarter Market (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington), which will debut 18 restaurants under one roof in the fall.

DC’s second “urban winery” is open in the sprawling Ivy City space once occupied by Love nightclub. Unlike Navy Yard’s District Winery, this is more of a concert venue and will offer both house-made wines and global selections at its Mediterranean restaurant. 1350 Okie St., NE.

7. The Wharf 2.0

You’ll have to wait until late summer—or longer—for the next big wave of Wharf debuts, including Todd Thrasher’s rum distillery and Rappahannock Oyster Bar. In the meantime, the new hot spot is Mediterranean-style La Vie (88 District Sq., SW), with an indoor bar featuring windows that look into a swimming pool.

8. Sam Kass’s Cookbook

Former Obama-family chef and White House food-policy adviser Sam Kass is out with a new holistic cookbook, Eat a Little Better. We’ll do it for Michelle-like arms.

Party with the pandas at the National Zoo’s shindig, where 70-plus breweries gather on July 19. Tickets ($50 and up) go faster than a cheetah, so book early here. 3001 Connecticut Ave., NW.

10. Game Hangouts

There’s a new league of places to play. The Eleanor (100 Florida Ave., NE), in NoMa, pairs bowling and an arcade with cocktails and an Art Deco vibe. And beer-fueled axe-throwing has finally come to DC via Kraken Axes (3400 Georgia Ave., NW).

Anna Spiegel Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.